Scottish Sea Farms’ new vessel ready to get to work at Shetland sites

A new vessel, fitted with innovative with sea lice treatment equipment, is being brought into service by Scottish Sea Farms (SSF) at its sites in Shetland.

The Kallista Helen has been equipped with a thermolicer and has been designed to minimise fish handling and maximise the welfare of the salmon.

The system was installed on the 85-ft multi-purpose boat by Lerwick-based Ocean Kinetics in the latest of a number of projects the engineering firm has carried out for SSF.

It was designed by ScaleAQ, with the installation work carried out at Lerwick’s Morrison Dock.

John Henderson, managing director of Ocean Kinetics said: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to work with ScaleAQ on the design and manufacture of key elements of the thermolicer for Scottish Sea Farms, and are really pleased with how the project has gone.

“It is now fully tested and the system has proved to be very efficient and highly effective.

“The pipework has been constructed for a swift and smooth journey for the fish, and a sophisticated filtration and separation system ensures that the sea lice are not released back into the marine environment.”

Owned by Mull-based Inverlussa Marine Services, the Kallista Helen was built by Ferguson Marine, in Port Glasgow, and is on long-term lease to SSF.

Vessel was built to suit the system

SSF Shetland area manager, Robbie Coutts, said: “This is the first vessel where we’ve built the boat to suit the system rather than building the system to suit the boat, and the benefits are clear.

“From a straighter, wider pipe layout that creates a gentler experience for the fish, to a bespoke shelter deck that protects the equipment and offers greater seaworthiness and crew safety, we’ve had total input from start to finish – led throughout by our engineering and project manager, Keith Fraser – on how and where everything should be.”

Graham Smith, general Manager for ScaleAQ (UK), added: “The whole installation process went extremely smoothly and has, more or less, been completed on time, which is always the critical part with such a large complex project.

“It was very evident from the start that Ocean Kinetics had the skillset and experience to be a strong partner for all involved in the whole process.”

Ocean Kinetics has carried out a number of upgrades to vessels involved in SSF’s operations in Shetland.

The company installed a three-lane high capacity de-lousing system on the multi-purpose service vessel Helen Mary.

It has also carried out improvements to the hydrolicer system on the multi-purpose workboat Voe Viking.

In another project, Ocean Kinetics worked for ScaleAQ on the build and installation of a treatment system on board the Helen Burnie, also owned by Inverlussa and on lease to SSF.

Earlier this year SSF bought Shetland-based salmon producer Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK (GSHUK) for £164million.