North-east business chiefs urge PM to reverse Scottish Cluster rejection

Some of the energy industry’s biggest names are calling on the UK Government to make Scotland part of its initial carbon capture and storage (CCS) plans.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, representatives from Oil and Gas UK, ETZ Ltd and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), among other, urged Westminster to add the Scottish Cluster to its ‘Track 1’ programme.

The signatories say the decision to omit the bid, which has Aberdeenshire’s Acorn CCS project at its heart, makes “no economic or environmental sense” and is a “real blow” to Scotland.

