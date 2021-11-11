Commercial property: Another deal for Aberdeen Energy Park’s Innovation Centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

Namaka Subsea UK has expanded its operations at Aberdeen Energy Park.

The subsea consultancy recently doubled the floor space it occupies in the Innovation Centre.

Its move from Unit 16 to Units 6 and 7 was agreed in a five-year lease deal with the park’s owner and landlord, Moorfield Group.

Namaka, which provides a range of subsea consulting services, including diving and remotely-operated vehicle auditing and assurance, to oil and gas operators, has been based at the Innovation Centre for the past three years.

The firm was recently awarded a new contract with a global energy company to supply dive system auditing, onshore support, technical advice and assurance services.

Namaka said this contract win had underpinned expansion of the business over the past 18 months, with the headcount increasing sharply from six to 11 employees.

Challenging times

Chief executive Sandy Harper added: “We are excited with the growth of our business, particularly during challenging economic times.

“We have been very satisfied with the space we’ve had at the Innovation Centre for the past three years – and are pleased we have been able to continue our growth and development within this fantastic location.”

The wider Namaka group also has operations in Singapore and Trinidad.

‘Perfect environment’

Hugh Canham, head of asset management at Moorfield Group, said: “Our parks provide the perfect environment for businesses to develop and prosper.

“We are committed to supporting our existing occupiers and helping them realise their growth ambitions.

“It is particularly satisfying to see an existing occupier like Namaka Subsea continue to expand here and we wish them continued success.”

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks together comprise 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees in Bridge of Don.

They were acquired by Moorfield Group, on behalf of Moorfield Real Estate III Fund, in September 2014.

The Innovation Centre offers a mix of two to 10-person serviced office suites on flexible terms.

Joint agents

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for the two parks, which are managed by commercial property specialist Avison Young.

Moorfield has established a joint venture with Buccleuch Property – Buccmoor – to develop around 60 acres of expansion land across both parks.

Other recent lettings for the Innovation Centre include a one-year deal with offshore bomb disposal company Eodex, which moved a small team in during August.

Eodex specialises in the safe and environmentally friendly removal and disposal of unexploded ordnance around the world. Its main UK operational base is in Portsmouth.

