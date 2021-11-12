Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish primary pupils help design special COP26 banknote

By Stan Arnaud
November 12, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 1:39 pm
The commemorative banknote features Glasgow entrepreneur Kate Cranston.

Pupils at a Scottish primary school have helped design a special commemorative banknote for COP26.

The £20 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) note features a message from the youngsters and the logo of the climate summit that has been taking place in Glasgow over the past fortnight.

Part of RBS’ “Fabric of Nature” series celebrating the nature of Scotland, the face of the banknote has an image of Victorian Glasgow entrepreneur Kate Cranston, with the story of the Scottish red squirrel on the reverse side.

It also bears the word’s “Together for our planet” in the writing of a pupil from Flora Stevenson School, in Edinburgh, which held a handwriting competition as part of a climate project.

Ruth Reed, archives and art Lead at NatWest Group, said: “Over the last 30 years the Royal Bank of Scotland has issued a number of commemorative banknotes, marking big moments or anniversaries in Scotland’s history.

“With Cop26 happening, we absolutely want to continue that tradition with a commemorative banknote.

“This one is really interesting because it will be our first commemorative note printed on a polymer substrate designed collaboratively with the people of Scotland.”

Pupils from the school who were involved in the design of the note.

Sonja Brown, headteacher at Flora Stevenson School, added: “It is great that Flora Stevenson has been involved in the design of the commemorative £20 notes.

“Our school supports nearly 700 pupils in Edinburgh and the handwriting competition was a fun way to engage the children in the build up to Cop26.”

RBS, which is a principal partner for COP26, said that during the summit it had been working with schools and children’s groups to help engage youngsters with the climate change challenge.

Around 2,000 schools across the UK have been involved in the bank’s Climate Savers MoneySense programme, focused on what children and families can do to help improve their carbon footprint.

The commemorative banknote is the first to be issued for seven years, following one created to celebrate the arrival of the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in 2014.

It was produced with the support of note manufacturer DeLaRue, which helped manufacture all of RBS’ polymer substrate notes.

