National Grid, Scottish Power pay £158m fine for Western Link delay

National Grid and Scottish Power Transmission have agreed to pay a record redress package of £158 million for delays to the Western Link subsea cable project, following an investigation by Ofgem.

Western Link is a subsea high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable which transports energy between Scotland, England and Wales.

The 262-mile link, 239 miles of which is underwater, runs from Ardneil Bay in Scotland to Wirral in England and provides 2,250MW of bidirectional transmission capacity, enabling electricity output to reach demand elsewhere in the UK.

