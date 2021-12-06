Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Weatherford president takes the reins at Aberdeen inspection company

By Kelly Wilson
December 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Tony Branch appointed managing director of Westerton Access and the recently-launched Westerton SplashZone Integrity Specialists (WSIS)

Former president of Weatherford’s regional operations Tony Branch has been appointed managing director of two of the Westerton group of specialist integrity inspection companies.

Mr Branch, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, will lead Westerton Access and the recently-launched Westerton SplashZone Integrity Specialists (WSIS).

The companies are part of the wider Westerton portfolio, which also includes Westerton fishing and intervention service.

Mr Branch spent 12 years with Weatherford before joining Total Waste Management Alliance in May 2017. He went on to become chief executive in November of that year before leaving in 2019.

Robin Porter, Westerton founder, said: “We are pleased to have Tony on board, and look forward to working with him.

“He is experienced in executive leadership roles and has led companies through transitional periods, including the launch of new product lines, so his skillset is well-suited to the newly structured Westerton group of companies.

“He has a proven track record in merging different operations into one cohesive team and I am excited at the prospect of increased growth and collaboration we will see across our specialist companies.”

Westerton Access specialises in subsea and topside inspection and WSIS has been formed  to tackle the highly corrosive and problematic area immediately above and below the water line.

Further growth aspirations for Westerton companies

Mr Branch said: “I am excited to be joining a talented, dynamic and client focused team with a strong technical offering.

“The business has a strong foundation, and I am looking forward to working with the team to help deliver results for our valued clients.

“Building on our recent and successful expansion into the Middle East, we have further growth aspirations, both in terms of geography and the size of the organisation, and I look forward to playing a part in that, along with the rest of the team.”

The appointment of Mr Branch comes after Westerton UK launched WSIS, while the company has also expanded its footprint in the Middle East with new offices in Dubai.

