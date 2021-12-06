Former Weatherford president takes the reins at Aberdeen inspection company

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former president of Weatherford’s regional operations Tony Branch has been appointed managing director of two of the Westerton group of specialist integrity inspection companies.

Mr Branch, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, will lead Westerton Access and the recently-launched Westerton SplashZone Integrity Specialists (WSIS).

The companies are part of the wider Westerton portfolio, which also includes Westerton fishing and intervention service.

Mr Branch spent 12 years with Weatherford before joining Total Waste Management Alliance in May 2017. He went on to become chief executive in November of that year before leaving in 2019.

Robin Porter, Westerton founder, said: “We are pleased to have Tony on board, and look forward to working with him.

“He is experienced in executive leadership roles and has led companies through transitional periods, including the launch of new product lines, so his skillset is well-suited to the newly structured Westerton group of companies.

“He has a proven track record in merging different operations into one cohesive team and I am excited at the prospect of increased growth and collaboration we will see across our specialist companies.”

Westerton Access specialises in subsea and topside inspection and WSIS has been formed to tackle the highly corrosive and problematic area immediately above and below the water line.

Further growth aspirations for Westerton companies

Mr Branch said: “I am excited to be joining a talented, dynamic and client focused team with a strong technical offering.

“The business has a strong foundation, and I am looking forward to working with the team to help deliver results for our valued clients.

“Building on our recent and successful expansion into the Middle East, we have further growth aspirations, both in terms of geography and the size of the organisation, and I look forward to playing a part in that, along with the rest of the team.”

The appointment of Mr Branch comes after Westerton UK launched WSIS, while the company has also expanded its footprint in the Middle East with new offices in Dubai.