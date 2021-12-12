Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

North East Now – Banchory distillers sells rare collection of rum for £41,800

By Kelly Wilson
December 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
The cask-aged collection sold for £41,800 at auction
The cask-aged collection sold for £41,800 at auction

Dark Matters Distillers based in Banchory has made history securing £41,800 at auction for its rare cask-aged collection.

Bottles 01 to 09 from Cask oo1 secured the price after going under the hammer on online platform Rum Auctioneer.

The Deeside distiller was launched by Jim Ewen, originally from Dufftown, in 2015.

Inspired by science, the nine bottles to be auctioned were curated into a single collection – the Physicist Series.

Each is named after a renowned name from the world of science, including Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton and Marie Curie.

The distillery filled 001 when it was initially launched on August 28, 2015 . The rum was filled into a virgin American oak barrel at 63.5% ABV.

Six years later, the undiluted cask strength is 66.3% having intensified during maturation – an unusual phenomenon created under specific warehouse conditions.

The bottles are filled “pure and unadulterated” with no filtering, dilution, additives, sugar or colourings.

Milestone moment

Dark Matter Distillers managing director Jim Ewen said: “It’s a milestone moment for us to see our inaugural aged rum come to auction and we couldn’t be happier with the results which went beyond our expectations.

“It is fantastic to see the international interest in what we are doing here in Scotland. The diversity in rum is incredible and it’s an honour for our young distillery to have
received such an enthusiastic reception from rum enthusiasts around the world.

“This is just the beginning of our journey and given the increasing interest in rum, we
are very excited to see how Dark Matter grows in the coming years.”

The auction, which took place last month, was also Rum Auctioneer’s biggest to date
both by volume and value, with over 1,700 lots and a total hammer price just short of
£465,000.

Rum Auctioneer head of auction content Joe Wilson said: “As interest continues to grow around rum, new collectors and drinkers are increasingly entering the market.

“It was a pleasure for us to work with Dark Matter Distillers to present their inaugural
aged rum at auction – a first for our platform which I’m sure is going to be a tough act
to follow.

“The phenomenal result demonstrates the variety of rum that is now being
viewed through a collector’s lens and is a promising insight into what the future may
hold for the spirit.”

The North East Now campaign has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

For further information on Dark Matters , visit www.darkmatterdistillers.com

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]