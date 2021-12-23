Piper Alpha survivor braves burning environment for first time in 33 years

An error occurred. Please try again.

A survivor of Piper Alpha has returned to an environment involving flames for the first time since the tragic incident to raise safety awareness.

Joe Meanen was one of the 61 survivors of what remains the worst-ever offshore disaster, claiming the lives of 167 people in 1988.

Mr Meanen teamed up with fire safety specialist RigDeluge and training provider AIS Survivex for a “Safety In Mind” event in Montrose this month, where he discussed the psychology around offshore safety.

That included entering a simulated offshore burning module with a failed sprinkler system.

