Kwasi Kwarteng urged to aid renewables projects and adjust ‘out of date’ transmission charges

An error occurred. Please try again.

Westminster’s Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, is being urged to use his powers to address the issue of fair grid access for renewables projects.

Under Section 185 of the Energy Act 2004, the Secretary of State has the ability to “adjust transmission charges for renewables generators” in a specified area of Great Britain.

It can be exercised if renewables development in a certain place would be “likely to be deterred or hindered in a material respect” by the costs of feeding energy into the grid.

Concerns about transmission charging and its potential to act as a barrier to Scottish green energy projects have been a dime a dozen recently.

For more on this story click here.