Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Valaris slammed by HSE after supply ship collides with oil rig causing ‘significant damage’

By Allister Thomas
January 26, 2022, 12:19 pm
The Valaris 92, previously called the Ensco 92, sustained 'significant damage' when the Ben Nevis vessel crashed into it last year
The Valaris 92, previously called the Ensco 92, sustained 'significant damage' when the Ben Nevis vessel crashed into it last year

Valaris has been criticised by the safety watchdog after a North Sea supply ship crashed into one of its offshore rigs causing “significant damage” and forcing it to return to port for repair.

The drilling contractor has been accused of not protecting workers from the risk of injury arising from platform supply vessels (PSV) colliding with mobile installations.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Valaris had failed to implement a “safe system of work” to control ship operations within the 500 metre safety radius around rigs.

Read the full article on Energy Voice here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]