If you work in oil and gas, you know that getting the right equipment for the job is vital when it comes to time and money. And that’s why working with the right load instrumentation specialists in Scotland can save you and your team a lot of hassle.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

One of the marks of a company that puts their customers first is that it makes changes based on what their clients tell them they need or aren’t currently getting. And those changes have been a big factor in Euroload’s success.

Most recently, the high quality load instrumentation specialists completed work on their new range of Running Line Monitors (RLMs).

Owner and managing director Mark Jones explained: “This was a product that already existed and one we would buy in to supply to customers but we took the decision to design and make our own version that we believe is better quality and easier for the client to use.”

Mark added that previous versions could take up to an hour to fit to lines and would require the use of tools, but Euroload’s RLM can be fitted in a matter of minutes with no tools needed.

Creating specialist load instrumentation in north-east Scotland

The company’s RLMs are also manufactured entirely in Kirkhill – just a stone’s throw from Euroload HQ.

“We can literally walk to the workshop where these products are being made, which means that in the rare occasion we don’t have one in stock – and we aim to have the biggest stock possible – we can get one quicker. It also means that if we need to make modifications for a specific client’s requirements, that work can also be done faster.”

With Euroload’s RLMs being sold to customers across the globe, a lot of work goes into making sure they are the best quality possible.

“Manufacturing in Aberdeen is of the highest standard and by creating our own product line we can make sure that each and every RLM is created to that level – often above what is considered the standard for the industry.”

Another product Mark and his team have been looking at is torque load cells – how clients are using them and how Euroload can improve them.

“This will probably be a big area of focus for us in the coming six months. Nobody up here is doing it and we want to design cells that are better made and more efficient.”

But it’s not just about improving products for Mark, it’s about ensuring customers have the best service possible.

“We have just spent the last six months updating and improving our literature,” he explained, “because we held our datasheets up against our competitors’ and ours wasn’t good enough. We made the decision to ensure that ours was the best.”

Training teams on load instruments

Euroload also carries out training with clients on using the equipment they supply – right down to sessions on a single product.

“We do purpose-built training, both here in Kirkhill and at client locations. In fact, just before the pandemic we were in Singapore and did training.

“We have training programmes booked in Holland and Dubai as soon as it is OK to travel again. Both programmes are 2-3 days and cover our entire product range. Both sales and technical training.”

And although the pandemic may have slowed down the work of some of Euroload’s clients, Mark is positive about the future.

“We have had orders on hold for a year but the minute Covid-19 is over – or we decide that it is something we will need to live with – we are expecting to be very busy as projects start back up.”

