Aberdeenshire start-up investing £1.3million in decommissioning project and new ‘green’ jobs

Aberdeenshire start-up company Legasea is to invest £1.3 million in its offshore recycling operation – creating up to eight “green” jobs.

The investment made by the subsea engineering specialist, based in Echt, is to be supported by a £187,950 grant from Scottish Enterprise (SE) to develop their “shore to store” service.

The company said the three-year project will reduce the carbon footprint of subsea decommissioning operations by finding routes to refurbish, recertify, remanufacture and reuse as many subsea equipment components as possible.

It has a projected annual carbon saving of 10,000 tonnes CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent).

Funds to be spent throughout project

Legasea operations director Ray Milne said: “Typically what we are taking in is huge structures – a subsea Christmas tree which is just a big giant cube round about 50 tonnes in weight.

“Historically they’ve come back to shore and just been disposed of.

“But there’s a lot of critical components on these and some of them are obsolete and are needed to help keep production running on existing fields in the seabed.

“We take all the parts that we can from these structures and refurbish them and recertify them so they can get reused.

“A lot of the investment will come over time for the capital equipment and personnel.”

Project to create new roles

The funding for Legasea was part of a Scottish Government-backed £10.7m package covering 43 projects which are estimated will lead to the creation of more than 750 green jobs.

Legasea, which was established in 2018, has also been awarded a SEPA Waste Management Licence, which permits it to accept a range of material, defined as waste, from subsea decommissioning operations.

It currently employs 12 people with the number set to rise to 20 in a number of roles including project management, office work and shop floor.

The company said it has spent several years researching and planning to develop a service which “benefits the industry environmentally and economically”.

Investment in green jobs

Legasea managing director Lewis Sim said: “We are delighted, and very thankful, to receive this support from Scottish Enterprise to grow our team and assist with launching the shore to store service for the subsea sector.

“The reception that we have received from across the industry, since establishing the company, has been incredible, and we look forward to continued growth whilst reducing the environmental impact of subsea decommissioning.”

Innovative project for Legasea

Scottish Enterprise managing director of business services and advice Jane Martin said: “It is great to see this subsea specialist based in Aberdeenshire provide employment opportunities in the north-east of Scotland and highlights the vitality and talent in the area that is driving energy transition.

“Legasea’s shore to store service, with an annual forecast reduction of 10,000 tonnes of CO2 through the process of reusing and recycling components is great news for the environment and the economy.

“The project also highlights the innovation taking place across the energy industry to transition to a cleaner, greener economy as we drive towards net zero targets too.”

Green jobs in Scotland falling

Overall, the Scottish government is investing £100m over the next five years to help businesses create jobs via a Green Jobs Fund.

It aims to invest £50m through SE, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and South of Scotland Enterprise to help businesses which provide sustainable or low carbon products and services to develop, grow and create jobs.

It was revealed last month the number of green jobs in Scotland has fallen with businesses making less money, official figures suggest.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates reveal that employment in the low carbon and renewable energy sector dropped from 21,400 full-time jobs in 2019 to 20,500 in 2020.

Scottish business turnover in the low carbon and renewable energy economy was estimated to be £5.5 billion as part of the £41.2bn recorded across the UK.