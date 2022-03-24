cHeRries Conference 2022 – How HR professionals showed resilience in the face of adversity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A conference focused on how HR professionals are meeting some of the biggest challenges in the workplace today was hailed a huge success.

The cHeRries Conference 2022, in association with Mattioli Woods, welcomed over a hundred delegates from across Angus, the north and north-east of Scotland and Tayside and covered best practice in the management of people under three key themes: relations, retention and resilience.

The day-long event at the P&J Live was kicked off by warm welcomes from Press and Journal editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell, Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood and Sylvia Halkerston, a legendary HR professional in Aberdeen who also acted as host for the day.

Andrew Knight, partner with law firm Burness Paull, started strongly with a session focused on diversity and inclusion, an increasingly critical aspect of workforce relations.

The employment law specialist, who has represented clients at employment tribunal hearings throughout the UK, discussed the role the law plays in protecting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace and how successful or – otherwise – it has been.

Lively and engaging

“It was a pleasure to be a part of the first live, in-person cHeRries Conference, which tackled some of the biggest challenges in the workplace right now,” he said.

“Issues such as diversity and inclusion, changes in working practices, and how both employees and organisations have had to adapt or reinvent themselves during the pandemic, were key themes at the top of the agenda.

“The discussions on these topics were lively and engaging, and I’m sure attendees will have left feeling inspired.”

Mattioli’s Mr Westwood was joined by Emma Smith, inclusion and wellbeing manager with Burness Paull, for the following session on how to retain employees.

Mr Westwood has 25 years’ experience advising HR and finance teams on all aspects of pensions and employee benefits while Ms Smith ensures her firm is attracting, recruiting and retaining diverse talent.

Our workplace has changed

They discussed how workplace and employee expectations have changed since the pandemic and what employees are looking for now.

The third session on how to develop resilience in the face of challenges was led by Louise Lang, co-founder and director of people and culture consultancy Lindsay & Lang; Ed Watling, employee benefits consultant (healthcare) with Mattioli Woods and Keith Davidson, HR director for business software firm, Absoft.

“We have seen how the last two year period has tested the resilience and sustainability of every strategic HR plan, department and team,” said Ms Lang.

“Building resilience, both organisationally and personally, has not traditionally been seen as the responsibility of the business.

“However, developing, strengthening and enhancing our people and organisation, allows us to respond appropriately in the now, and in the future, if we have resilience in place.”

Mr Watling, who joined Mattioli in 2012 and is involved in the design and implementation of bespoke health and wellbeing strategies for clients, said the conference was an “ideal forum where we can share real life experiences of resilience, and learn from one another”.

He added: “Recognising that organisations and people are not alone in their challenges of adversity provides us with support and knowledge that we become stronger through these experiences.

“Developing resilience is a catalyst for change.”

Mr Davidson explained how a proactive approach to investing in tools that increased resilience for employees at Absoft had “paid off”.

Investing in resilience pays off

“Being resilient is a continuous journey,” he observed.

“For us, being resilient meant we had more elasticity to mitigate challenges for the organisation and our employees.

“We had previously put tools in place to support the workforce which meant we were in a position to respond immediately when we needed to.

“What this highlighted was the proactive investment we had made previously, paid off.

“Our leadership team also realised the value, sustained productivity and prevention of long term absences.”

Following the second panel session, the final event of the day was a presentation with inspirational Paralympian Samantha “Sammi” Kinghorn.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going

When she was 14 years old, Ms Kinghorn suffered a horror accident on her family’s farm in the Scottish Borders, leaving her with a serious spinal injury and unable to walk.

Confined to a wheelchair, the teenager never let her disability get in her way.

Spurred on by her physiotherapist, Ms Kinghorn discovered a new sport – wheelchair racing – and she excelled in this, including making her Paralympic debut for Team GB in Rio 2016.

Her talk focused on resilience and mental strength in the face of adversity and “how you keep going when times are tough”.

She said: “I think my best advice would be to make two types of goals; achievable goals and long term goals.

“I use the achievable short term goals to spur me on and keep me motivated for the long term goals.”

The day long event was followed by the cHerRries Awards 2022, in association with Mattioli Woods.

Winners of the night will be revealed from among 22 individuals, teams and employers who have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

Together again

Speaking on the the conference, Ms Lang who has over 25 years’ experience working in HR, said: “It is great to have the HR community back together again, and I feel privileged to be part of it.

“We have discussed key topics that have impacted us all and will continue to challenge us as we look at the path ahead.

“It is so important to share our experiences, and support one another so we endure, recover and thrive for a sustainable future.”

