Aberdeen lawyer promoted to partner at Pinsent Masons

A north-east employment law specialist has become a partner in the Aberdeen office of legal firm Pinsent Masons.

Claire Scott, who supports the firm’s international energy sector clients, first joined in 2019 as legal director.

Her experience includes working in complex strategic projects, offshore working, employment litigation and the future world of work.

Her banking colleague Shonagh Brown, also based at the firm’s Queen’s Road office, has been promoted to legal director.

Aim to build legal business

Pinsent Masons said the promotions, effective from May 1, strengthen the firm’s partnership outside of traditional legal services and underscore its strategic aim to build a purpose-led, professional services business with law at the core.

Richard Foley, Pinsent Masons senior partner said: “The provision of legal services has evolved beyond black letter law, and we’ve seen the benefit of combining stellar legal expertise with innovative, creative client-led solutions from across a broad suite of industries.

“Pinsent Masons has been at the forefront of this evolution and I’m proud to see that our 2022 cohort of new partners specialise in a range of legal and professional expertise from across our multinational network.”

Promotions across Scotland

Ms Scott is one of six Scottish-based lawyers to step up to partner in the 23-strong promotion round for the multi-national law firm, with two other senior associates taking on legal director roles.

Glasgow-based Geraldine Kelm, head of account management for Vario Flexible Services in UK and Asia Pacific, has bolstered senior ranks in the firm’s Vario group, while advanced delivery team (ADT) specialist, Hugo Cassidy, has been promoted as the firm strengthens its bespoke innovative tech-backed client solutions.

Christina Bowyer, head of Pinsent Masons pensions services, has made partner leading the team in supporting businesses on critical pensions matters such as large-scale pensions and benefit arrangements and acting as an independent trustee.