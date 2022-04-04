Aberdeen lawyer promoted to partner at Pinsent Masons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen lawyer promoted to partner at Pinsent Masons

By Kelly Wilson
April 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:59 am
Claire Scott has been promoted to partner by Pinsent Masons.

A north-east employment law specialist has become a partner in the Aberdeen office of legal firm Pinsent Masons.

Claire Scott, who supports the firm’s international energy sector clients, first joined in 2019 as legal director.

Her experience includes working in complex strategic projects, offshore working, employment litigation and the future world of work.

Her banking colleague Shonagh Brown, also based at the firm’s Queen’s Road office, has been promoted to legal director.

Aim to build legal business

Pinsent Masons said the promotions, effective from May 1, strengthen the firm’s partnership outside of traditional legal services and underscore its strategic aim to build a purpose-led, professional services business with law at the core.

Richard Foley, Pinsent Masons senior partner said: “The provision of legal services has evolved beyond black letter law, and we’ve seen the benefit of combining stellar legal expertise with innovative, creative client-led solutions from across a broad suite of industries.

Pinsent Masons has been at the forefront of this evolution and I’m proud to see that our 2022 cohort of new partners specialise in a range of legal and professional expertise from across our multinational network.”

Promotions across Scotland

Ms Scott is one of six Scottish-based lawyers to step up to partner in the 23-strong promotion round for the multi-national law firm, with two other senior associates taking on legal director roles.

Glasgow-based Geraldine Kelm, head of account management for Vario Flexible Services in UK and Asia Pacific, has bolstered senior ranks in the firm’s Vario group, while advanced delivery team (ADT) specialist, Hugo Cassidy, has been promoted as the firm strengthens its bespoke innovative tech-backed client solutions.

Christina Bowyer, head of Pinsent Masons pensions services, has made partner leading the team in supporting businesses on critical pensions matters such as large-scale pensions and benefit arrangements and acting as an independent trustee.

