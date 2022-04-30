Rothes-based distillery manager retires after 22 years at the helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Rothes-based distillery manager retires after 22 years at the helm

By Kelly Wilson
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 30, 2022, 11:28 am
Speyburn Distillery manager Bobby Anderson has retired after 22 years
The long-serving manager of Rothes-based Speyburn Distillery Bobby Anderson has announced his retirement after nearly 22 years.

Hailing from Elgin and with a grandfather who worked as distillery manager at MiltonDuff, Mr Anderson believed he had whisky making in his genes.

After stints at Ardmore, Glentauchers and Glenburgie distilleries, he joined Speyburn in 2000 as distillery manager.

Career highlights

During his years at the company he has enjoyed many highlights including the £5 million 2016 refurbishment of Speyburn which saw it become one of the most energy efficient distilleries in Scotland.

Also the release of a celebratory Speyburn 18 Years Old to commemorate his 18th anniversary – currently the highest aged expression in the Speyburn range.

Mr Anderson said: ‘It has been an honour to have spent so much of my career at Speyburn, with this small but brilliant distillery team.

Speyburn Distillery in Rothes, owned by Inver House Distillers, completes £5million refurbishment

“Working alongside them to craft such a special single malt whisky and putting it out into the world for all to enjoy has been a real privilege.

“I’ve also been so lucky to come to work every day in what is one of Scotland’s most beautiful distillery sites, and it’s satisfying to know that I’ve done everything I can over the years to preserve the environment that surrounds it.

“Making a whisky of such great quality, with real care and consideration for the natural landscape around us is a legacy that I’m extremely proud to pass on to the next generation.”

‘Incredible journey’

Paying tribute to Bobby’s contribution to the business, Inver House Distillers’ managing director Martin Leonard said: “Working with Bobby for over two decades has been an incredible journey.

“He has nurtured Speyburn with so much pride, and thanks to his contribution, it has become a globally awarded single malt whisky that symbolises all that is special about Scotland’s great Speyside whisky region.

“Speyburn would not have achieved the success it enjoys today without him at the helm.”

