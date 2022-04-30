Rothes-based distillery manager retires after 22 years at the helm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The long-serving manager of Rothes-based Speyburn Distillery Bobby Anderson has announced his retirement after nearly 22 years.

Hailing from Elgin and with a grandfather who worked as distillery manager at MiltonDuff, Mr Anderson believed he had whisky making in his genes.

After stints at Ardmore, Glentauchers and Glenburgie distilleries, he joined Speyburn in 2000 as distillery manager.

Career highlights

During his years at the company he has enjoyed many highlights including the £5 million 2016 refurbishment of Speyburn which saw it become one of the most energy efficient distilleries in Scotland.

Also the release of a celebratory Speyburn 18 Years Old to commemorate his 18th anniversary – currently the highest aged expression in the Speyburn range.

Mr Anderson said: ‘It has been an honour to have spent so much of my career at Speyburn, with this small but brilliant distillery team.

“Working alongside them to craft such a special single malt whisky and putting it out into the world for all to enjoy has been a real privilege.

“I’ve also been so lucky to come to work every day in what is one of Scotland’s most beautiful distillery sites, and it’s satisfying to know that I’ve done everything I can over the years to preserve the environment that surrounds it.

“Making a whisky of such great quality, with real care and consideration for the natural landscape around us is a legacy that I’m extremely proud to pass on to the next generation.”

‘Incredible journey’

Paying tribute to Bobby’s contribution to the business, Inver House Distillers’ managing director Martin Leonard said: “Working with Bobby for over two decades has been an incredible journey.

“He has nurtured Speyburn with so much pride, and thanks to his contribution, it has become a globally awarded single malt whisky that symbolises all that is special about Scotland’s great Speyside whisky region.

“Speyburn would not have achieved the success it enjoys today without him at the helm.”