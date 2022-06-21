From student job to MD – Helen Inkster is new Pentland Ferries boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pentland Ferries has appointed Helen Inkster as managing director 20 years after she first started work with the company as a summer student.

Owner Andrew Banks is stepping back from day-to-day operations as part of a “long-term” plan that sees Ms Inkster rejoin after a period with Orkney Ferries.

“We are delighted to have Helen re-join the company and become our new managing director,” said Mr Banks. “I am confident under Helen’s leadership, supported by the board and a strong management team, Pentland Ferries is in very safe hands.

Taking a step back

“This restructure will allow me to fulfil what has been a long-term plan, namely to take a step back from day-to-day operations.

“I will continue to chair the board and input at a strategic level, but will very much enjoy having more time to spend with my family and to devote to other interests.”

Ms Inkster re-joins the company from Orkney Ferries where she was ferry services manager.

She returns with considerable experience across the entire Pentland Ferries operation, having held various posts in a career which first began while as a summer student customer service assistant nearly twenty years ago.

After the build and delivery of the MV Pentalina ship, Inkster left the company for a change of career but then returned after having a family as designated person ashore and company security officer, a role which she shared with Kathryn Scollie.

Ms Inkster held management roles during the build and delivery of both the MV Pentalina and MV Alfred ships as well as throughout the pandemic.

“Pentland Ferries has celebrated over 20 years of success which has challenged and changed opinions on how ferry travel operates in Scotland,” said Ms Inkster.

“It’s great to be back and to be looking to the future.

“As we move out of the pandemic, we can begin to consider new opportunities while ensuring current services continue to operate to their full potential.”