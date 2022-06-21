From student job to MD – Helen Inkster is new Pentland Ferries boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From student job to MD – Helen Inkster is new Pentland Ferries boss

By Simon Warburton
June 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 5:47 pm
Helen Inkster
Helen Inkster has rejoined Pentland Ferries.

Pentland Ferries has appointed Helen Inkster as managing director 20 years after she first started work with the company as a summer student.

Owner Andrew Banks is stepping back from day-to-day operations as part of a “long-term” plan that sees Ms Inkster rejoin after a period with Orkney Ferries.

“We are delighted to have Helen re-join the company and become our new managing director,” said Mr Banks. “I am confident under Helen’s leadership, supported by the board and a strong management team, Pentland Ferries is in very safe hands.

Taking a step back

“This restructure will allow me to fulfil what has been a long-term plan, namely to take a step back from day-to-day operations.

“I will continue to chair the board and input at a strategic level, but will very much enjoy having more time to spend with my family and to devote to other interests.”

Pentland Ferries MV Alfred
Pentland Ferries MV Alfred ferry in Gills Bay

Ms Inkster re-joins the company from Orkney Ferries where she was ferry services manager.

She returns with considerable experience across the entire Pentland Ferries operation, having held various posts in a career which first began while as a summer student customer service assistant nearly twenty years ago.

After the build and delivery of the MV Pentalina ship, Inkster left the company for a change of career but then returned after having a family as designated person ashore and company security officer, a role which she shared with Kathryn Scollie.

Pentland Ferries ship
Pentland Ferries ship.

Ms Inkster held management roles during the build and delivery of both the MV Pentalina and MV Alfred ships as well as throughout the pandemic.

“Pentland Ferries has celebrated over 20 years of success which has challenged and changed opinions on how ferry travel operates in Scotland,” said Ms Inkster.

“It’s great to be back and to be looking to the future.

“As we move out of the pandemic, we can begin to consider new opportunities while ensuring current services continue to operate to their full potential.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

