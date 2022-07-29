Business Briefs Bulletin: Award win for Verlume, Buchan Stagecoach depot takes top honours and advice event for short-term let providers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Business Briefs Bulletin: Award win for Verlume, Buchan Stagecoach depot takes top honours and advice event for short-term let providers

By Kelly Wilson
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:33 pm
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin.

Every Friday, The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Award win for Verlume

Aberdeen subsea energy storage and technology firm Verlume is one of the winners in RWE’s first international innovation competition.

The competition was launched by RWE in November last year, searching for innovative solutions to improve the ecological impact of offshore wind farms and to optimise the system integration of offshore wind into the energy grid.

Paul Slorach, business development director, Verlume, Richard Knox, managing director, Verlume, Ross Mitchell, business development engineer, Verlume and Frank Scholtka, head of electrical, instrumentation and control, RWE Renewables. Supplied by RWE

Verlume was one of two winners in the System Integration category, along with ForWind, the joint Centre for Wind Energy Research at the University of Oldenburg.

The competition focused on two key areas: ecology and system integration.

Verlume’s winning entry was a subsea lithium-ion battery, which has a modular and highly scalable design that will lead to a more balanced power output by shaving the peak power production offshore.

Sven Utermohlen, chief executive, wind offshore, RWE Renewables, said: “As one of the world’s leading companies in the field of renewable energies, RWE is driving the further development of offshore wind power.

“In addition to our own expertise, we rely on co-operation with imaginative people, innovative companies and science.

“We have selected three worthy winners of our innovation competition from the large number of high-quality applications.”

Buchan Stagecoach depot takes top award

Stagecoach Bluebird’s Buchan depot has won top honours for eco-driving performance for a second year in a row in the Christopher Ball Memorial Awards.

The depot employs 99 bus drivers and operates a fleet of 41 buses and coaches.

The annual awards scheme is held in tribute to former employee Christopher Ball who died in 2014.

Buchan Stagecoach depot. Supplied by Stagecoach Group

They are awarded to the best performing eco-driving depot and individual within Stagecoach.

Mr Ball was instrumental in introducing GreenRoad eco-driving technology to Stagecoach’s bus companies across the UK.

The winning bus operating company was North Scotland, the most eco-efficient across Stagecoach’s 19 operating companies.

Stagecoach Bluebird managing director Peter Knight said: “We are grateful to be able to pay tribute to Christopher and his involvement in the introduction of this eco-driving technology at our bus companies, through these important awards.

“I’m delighted our team in Buchan have won this award for the second year running, the recognition is a boost for the team who have gone above and beyond to keep our services running over the past year.”

Event for short-term let providers

Self-catering businesses and short-term let providers in Caithness and Sutherland are being offered support and guidance to help them prepare for new short-term licensing regulations.

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) has teamed up with the region’s destination management organisation, Venture North, to organise an online Regulations Roadshow.

It will help short-term let providers understand how the new Scottish Government regulations will affect them and their business, as well as the next steps they need to take.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, and Cathy Earnshaw, destination strategy manager for Venture North.

ASSC chief executive Fiona Campbell said: “Short-term let operators don’t have long to prepare for these new regulations.

“We would strongly encourage as many businesses as possible in Caithness and Sutherland to sign up for the event to understand what they need to do in order to comply.”

The event, open to operators of all short-term lets, including self-catering, B&Bs, guest houses, glamping pods, as well as representatives from local authorities, takes place on August 2 from 6pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]