Business Briefs Bulletin: Award win for Verlume, Buchan Stagecoach depot takes top honours and advice event for short-term let providers

Every Friday, The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Award win for Verlume

Aberdeen subsea energy storage and technology firm Verlume is one of the winners in RWE’s first international innovation competition.

The competition was launched by RWE in November last year, searching for innovative solutions to improve the ecological impact of offshore wind farms and to optimise the system integration of offshore wind into the energy grid.

Verlume was one of two winners in the System Integration category, along with ForWind, the joint Centre for Wind Energy Research at the University of Oldenburg.

The competition focused on two key areas: ecology and system integration.

Verlume’s winning entry was a subsea lithium-ion battery, which has a modular and highly scalable design that will lead to a more balanced power output by shaving the peak power production offshore.

Sven Utermohlen, chief executive, wind offshore, RWE Renewables, said: “As one of the world’s leading companies in the field of renewable energies, RWE is driving the further development of offshore wind power.

“In addition to our own expertise, we rely on co-operation with imaginative people, innovative companies and science.

“We have selected three worthy winners of our innovation competition from the large number of high-quality applications.”

Buchan Stagecoach depot takes top award

Stagecoach Bluebird’s Buchan depot has won top honours for eco-driving performance for a second year in a row in the Christopher Ball Memorial Awards.

The depot employs 99 bus drivers and operates a fleet of 41 buses and coaches.

The annual awards scheme is held in tribute to former employee Christopher Ball who died in 2014.

They are awarded to the best performing eco-driving depot and individual within Stagecoach.

Mr Ball was instrumental in introducing GreenRoad eco-driving technology to Stagecoach’s bus companies across the UK.

The winning bus operating company was North Scotland, the most eco-efficient across Stagecoach’s 19 operating companies.

Stagecoach Bluebird managing director Peter Knight said: “We are grateful to be able to pay tribute to Christopher and his involvement in the introduction of this eco-driving technology at our bus companies, through these important awards.

“I’m delighted our team in Buchan have won this award for the second year running, the recognition is a boost for the team who have gone above and beyond to keep our services running over the past year.”

Event for short-term let providers

Self-catering businesses and short-term let providers in Caithness and Sutherland are being offered support and guidance to help them prepare for new short-term licensing regulations.

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) has teamed up with the region’s destination management organisation, Venture North, to organise an online Regulations Roadshow.

It will help short-term let providers understand how the new Scottish Government regulations will affect them and their business, as well as the next steps they need to take.

ASSC chief executive Fiona Campbell said: “Short-term let operators don’t have long to prepare for these new regulations.

“We would strongly encourage as many businesses as possible in Caithness and Sutherland to sign up for the event to understand what they need to do in order to comply.”

The event, open to operators of all short-term lets, including self-catering, B&Bs, guest houses, glamping pods, as well as representatives from local authorities, takes place on August 2 from 6pm.