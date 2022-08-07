This week: Abrdn, Savills interims and quarterly GDP figures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The following events are due to take place this week:

Today:

Interims: Barrick Gold, Clarkson, Page Group.

Tuesday 9 Aug:

Finals: Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust.

Interims: Abrdn, InterContinental Hotels Group, IWG, Just Group, Legal and General; TI Fluid Systems.

Updates: Bellway.

Wednesday 10 Aug:

Interims: 4imprint Group; Admiral Group; Aviva; CLS Holdings; CountourGlobal; Gamesys Group; Quilter; TP ICAP Group; TUI AG.

5pm: Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill online Q&A on the rising cost of living, and what the bank is doing about it.

Thursday 11 Aug:

Interims: Antofagasta; Derwent London; Entain; M&G; Petrofac; Prudential; Savills; Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Friday 12 Aug:

ONS: UK trade June; GDP first quarterly estimate April – June.

Interims: Flutter Entertainment.