This week: Abrdn, Savills interims and quarterly GDP figures By Erikka Askeland August 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Scottish Open title sponsor abrdn will unveil half year results Tuesday. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group The following events are due to take place this week: Today: Interims: Barrick Gold, Clarkson, Page Group. Tuesday 9 Aug: Finals: Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust. Holiday Inn brand owner InterContinental Hotels Group will confirm its half year results Tuesday. Picture by Kenny Elrick Interims: Abrdn, InterContinental Hotels Group, IWG, Just Group, Legal and General; TI Fluid Systems. Updates: Bellway. Wednesday 10 Aug: Interims: 4imprint Group; Admiral Group; Aviva; CLS Holdings; CountourGlobal; Gamesys Group; Quilter; TP ICAP Group; TUI AG. 5pm: Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill online Q&A on the rising cost of living, and what the bank is doing about it. Estate agent Savills will announce half year results Thursday. Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Thursday 11 Aug: Interims: Antofagasta; Derwent London; Entain; M&G; Petrofac; Prudential; Savills; Spirax-Sarco Engineering. Friday 12 Aug: ONS: UK trade June; GDP first quarterly estimate April – June. Interims: Flutter Entertainment.