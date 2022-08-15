Dales Marine Services expands workforce in Aberdeen, Greenock and Leith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Dales Marine Services expands workforce in Aberdeen, Greenock and Leith

By Andrew Dykes
August 15, 2022, 5:32 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 5:35 pm
Dales Marine Services at Greenock.
Dales Marine Services is recruiting.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Lochaber smelter near Fort William.
Lib Dems press Scottish Government for statement on Lochaber smelter future
0
Post Thumbnail
Poll: Majority of Scots back North Sea industry ahead of aspiring PMs visit north-east
1
Lawrence Milne painters Bob Daniel, Stan Reid, Dawson Gammack and Dennis Mortimer pictured at Cruden Bay around 1965.
'We've never been busier': Well-known north-east painting and decorating firm celebrates 85 years in…
0
Stressed businessman on the stock market, trading during a financial crisis. Online trader in a bear market, looking at stocks crashing. Market crash, stock default and economy failure or depression; Shutterstock ID 2167686391; purchase_order: ; job:
Beware the bear market: Why you can no longer ignore financial planning
0
Jim Grimmer chief executive of P3 Business Care CIC.
'We might have prevented suicide': employee support business man on how hard work, faith…
1
Scotch and Rye in Queensgate, Inverness.
Owners of Inverness' Scotch and Rye forced to close some venues for part of…
0
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Fifteen years ago Brewdog boss James Watt told the Press and Journal Darth Vader was the fictional charachter he identified with most Picture shows; James Watt. NA. Supplied by Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media Date; 12/08/2022
Read BrewDog bosses' eye-opening first interview with P&J 15 years ago
0
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin: Ellon whisky shop scoops five star VisitScotland rating, EJ Parker appointed…
Pictured are shareholders at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 07/04/2018
Everything you need to know about Brewdog's 2022 AGM at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park
0
Nick Cooper, Storegga chief executive
'We need to throw everything at the climate emergency': Storegga responds to UK government…
0

More from Press and Journal

The assault happened in Kellands Park in Inverurie. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Teenager, 18, taken to hospital following assault in Inverurie
0
Rowena MacDonald was injured at her home in Tarskavaig. Picture by Jason Hedges
Fundraiser set up to help Rowena MacDonald and her family following Skye tragedy
0
Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges
And they're off: Excitement and tears for Highland's new primary ones
0
Post Thumbnail
New report says green jobs growth strongest in Scotland but skills gap threatens north-east…
0
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need
0
Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.
Golf: Keith's Emma Logie is first through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies…
0