128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Strathdon-based Bellabeg Shop & Post Office, which has been operating for 128 years, has been put up for sale.

Owners Jamie and Denise Howse have decided to put the long-standing convenience store on the market as they want to relocate.

Specialist business property advisor Christie & Co are advertising the property with a price tag of £650,000

The store has been modernized under the Spar brand and provides a wide range of grocery and household items, along with alcohol.

It also features a coffee machine, lottery terminal, and post office. To the back of the property there is a detached store and sizeable garden grounds, offering excellent development potential.

Ready to run business

Mr and Mrs Howse, who have run the Aberdeenshire store for the past nine years, said: “We have had the most amazing nine years bedding ourselves into the community, transforming the business and house into what is brilliantly presented by Christie & Co.

“We have a new chapter to fulfil which gives the new owners of Bellabeg Shop a walk-in, successful and ready to run business.”

Marketing it Christie & Co said considerable expense has been invested into the refurbishment of the business as well as the owners six bedroom-accommodation which is included in the sale.

This was previously used as a B&B and is an opportunity for potential new owners to generate additional income.

“Strong profit margins”

Christie & Co business agent Liam Bain, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a strong symbol branded store, and a recent winner of the SPAR ‘Best independent community store in Scotland 2022’.

“With the post office offering much needed services for the community, it provides a very loyal customer base with the business benefiting from consistent turnover and strong profit margins.

“With the exceptional owner’s accommodation and grounds included, this offers any new operator the chance to take over a well performing business that supports their new lifestyle.

“Viewing this property is highly recommended to appreciate the opportunity in full.”