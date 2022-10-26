Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers

By Brian Stormont
October 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.

Sweet treats always get the spotlight around this time of year, so why not surprise guests and appeal to their savoury side with these delicious stuffed peppers in the shape of carved pumpkins?

They’re totally on trend and fa-boo-lous!

What you choose to stuff the peppers with is completely up to you, however we’ve popped some ideas here for inspiration.

This recipe, courtesy of Cath Kidston (www.cathkidston.com), serves six, so use this as a guideline for your party size.

Stuffed pumpkin peppers

(Serves 6)

A stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.

Ingredients

  • 6 x bell peppers (any colour is fine, but obviously orange most resembles a pumpkin!)
  • 250g quinoa
  • 200g black beans
  • 150g sweetcorn
  • 100g salsa
  • 1.5 teaspoons of taco seasoning
  • 150g vegan cheese

Method

  1. First, we need to make sure that our bell peppers look like little pumpkins, so grab a knife and get carving. The knife should be small and first used to cut off the top of the pepper in a zig-zag shape (and then put to one side, as this will be your lid), and then to remove the pith and the seeds.
  2. Once that’s ticked off, carefully carve facial features into the outer layer of the pepper. Feel free to get as creative as you want here, but typically the peppers should have triangles for the eyes and an upside-down triangle for the mouth.
  3. Your peppers need to be soft and tender, which is why the next step involves popping them into the oven to be steamed.
  4. Place the peppers on a baking dish (so they’re sitting on their bottoms) and pour one quarter cup of water into the base of the dish. Cover with foil, poke some holes in the top to allow for some breathing space, and then bake for 30 minutes at 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  5. As your peppers relax and unwind while getting the sauna treatment, you have time to make your filling. As stated above, you can experiment here should you wish to. We would opt for combining the quinoa with water and bring to the boil. While that’s happening, mix the black beans, corn, seasoning, salsa and vegan cheese. Add the quinoa to the same bowl once that’s cooked.
  6. Once the peppers steamed and your filling is mixed well, evenly split the mixture across the six peppers. Feel free to add some more of your favourite vegan cheese to the top of the peppers. Once each has been sufficiently stuffed, put the zig-zag lids back on top.
  7. To finish off this recipe, put the uncovered peppers back inside the oven for another 10 minutes. This baking time will warm the filling and melt the cheese, making them delicious, gooey and eerie-sistable. Your guests will love them!

For more recipes from Cath Kidston, check out the company’s lifestyle blog. And delve into the midweek meal archives.

