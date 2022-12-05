Aberdeen firm Marex manages risks of UK’s first space launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen firm Marex manages risks of UK’s first space launch

By Erikka Askeland
December 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 1:11 pm
Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747 repurposed to launch a rocket into space
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell

An Aberdeen risk management specialist is playing its part in Europe’s first horizontal space launch from Cornwall.

Marex carried out hazard identification work at Spaceport Cornwall ahead of the first launch from the UK, which is counting down to take place by the end of the year.

Working with Wales-based B2SPACE – under contract to Cornwall Council who own both Cornwall Airport Newquay and Spaceport Cornwall – Marex completed a comprehensive on-site hazard identification (HAZID) review for the spaceport to gain its safety case approval.

Launcher One orbital launch vehicle
LauncherOne is ready to rocket into space – safely – in a mission named ‘Start Me Up’ in honour of the Rolling Stones. Image: Oliver Turrell

The work identified all “reasonably foreseeable” and significant hazards that may affect or arise from operations, using the knowledge and expertise the company has gained from 25 years of assessing hazardous offshore environments.

Spaceport Cornwall, based at Cornwall Airport Newquay, is a horizontal spaceport catering for carrier aircraft, spaceplanes and other vehicles requiring the use of a runway to take-off or land.

The launch will take eight small satellites into space from Newquay by Virgin Orbit.

Virgin Orbit sends rockets into space from under the wing of a repurposed Boeing 747 and is expecting to fire its LauncherOne rocket from Spaceport Cornwall in the coming weeks.

Flying to 35,000 feet the aircraft, dubbed Cosmic Girl, take off from Newquay and fly out over the ocean.

Flying to 35,000 ft, it will drop the unmanned rocket with its payload from under its wings, which will fall for five seconds before igniting and blasting into orbit.

The mission has been named “Start Me Up” in tribute to the iconic British band, the Rolling Stones.

Diversifying from oil into space

Marex, a safety consultancy set up in the wake of Piper Alpha disaster, specialises in enterprise risk management (ERM) for clients operating in the energy and marine sectors.

Marex managing director Wayne Henderson has translated years of risk advisory expertise earned in the energy industry into the space sector. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Wayne Henderson, Marex’s managing director, said: “Managing risk is an important factor in so many industries. This is what lets businesses innovate and excel as safely as possible in challenging environments.

“It is great to see the years of risk advisory expertise earned in the energy industry being used by the space sector, and acknowledged as so important for the sector’s safety compliance and growth.

“Diversification is a hot topic in our region, and although Aberdeen and Cornwall are geographically far apart, the priorities and issues in supporting safe and efficient operations in hazardous environments are very closely aligned.”

What is a ‘horizontal’ launch

Marex has also been working on other spaceport projects in this fledgling UK industry, including at Space Hub Sutherland.

The Aberdeen firm worked with space safety specialist Saturn SMS to model fire and explosion hazards for an application to the Civil Aviation Authority to carry out operations at the spaceport.

The Sutherland spaceport, which is being developed on the A’Mhoine peninsula, is one of two in Scotland vying to host the first vertical launch into space using rockets designed by Forres-based Orbex in 2023.

Another is the SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland which is backed by US aerospace giant, Lockheed Martin.

The site in Cornwall however will be the first space launch in Europe.

Horizontal launches use aircraft that take off horizontally. These require less fuel to reach high altitudes, but once it reaches its height limit it can fire a rocket it has carried that in order to power the satellites into space and into orbit.

Vertical launch is the more traditional method of spaceflight. These require specially adapted launch sites in remote areas which favours development from the north of Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

The RMT union should get ‘off the picket line and round the negotiating table’ as passengers face fresh disruption from strikes, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rail strikes: Minister tells RMT to ‘hammer out a deal’
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent
Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations across the country (PA)
Rail strikes: Warning of disruption as passengers return to work after new year
The housing markets in 2020 and 2021 were skewed by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, industry experts said (Yui Mok/PA)
First-time buyer numbers fall 9% in 2022, says building society
The Department for Work and Pensions has announced further details on the new cost-of-living payments schedule ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Which? has released the results of its annual survey of beach and resort package holiday providers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Jet2holidays and Kuoni come out on top in Which? holiday provider survey
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas

Most Read

1
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Marex has scoped hazard risk in Cornwall where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, a repurposed 747, will fire the LauncherOne rocket in Europe's first horizontal orbital launch. Image: Oliver Turrell
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented