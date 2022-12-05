Abyss Solutions announces Aberdeen as its new European hub creating up to 30 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Abyss Solutions announces Aberdeen as its new European hub creating up to 30 jobs

By Kelly Wilson
December 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Abyss Soultions to base its European hub in Aberdeen. Image: Neospace
Abyss Soultions to base its European hub in Aberdeen. Image: Neospace

Australian autonomous systems company Abyss Solutions has announced Aberdeen as its new European hub creating up to 30 jobs.

The global firm recently moved into its new office at Neospace in the city’s Riverside Drive.

Founded by four scientists and engineers from The University of Sydney in 2014, Abyss Solutions use machine learning and robotics to inspect assets and detect anomalies such as corrosion for critical infrastructure across land, sea, air, and space.

It currently has offices in Australia, Brazil, Pakistan and USA, but said it had chosen to open in the Granite City due to the “experience and talent pool” available in the north-east.

The company said it hopes to hire between 20 to 30 people during the next two years.

‘Made sense’ to choose Aberdeen

The firm’s expansion has been made possible after a recent investment of £12.1 m ($15 m) in new venture capital funding from AirTree, an early investor in breakout tech companies, to help drive the organisation’s regional strategies.

Abyss Solutions head of region Europe and Africa John Murray, who has previously worked for Wood and latterly sales senior vice president for Ethos Energy Eastern Hemisphere, said: “With mature assets in the North Sea, it made sense to create our new European hub in Aberdeen to support clients on the ground.

Abyss Solutions head of region Europe & Africa John Murray. Image: Mearns & Gill

“We strategically selected this location due to the proximity of the UK North Sea, Norwegian and Dutch waters, and the multitude of engineering experience that exists here.

“As an innovation centre that embraces collaboration in technology development, we believe that our new location will enable Abyss to grow and support a customer base across Europe and Africa.”

Abyss has worked on many structures across the world including Sydney Opera House and the Hoover Dam in the USA.

Mr Murray said: “Our Abyss Fabric solution conducts inspection at scale and analyses corrosion, enabling our clients to reduce OPEX, prioritise maintenance plans, extend the life of their asset, and reduce emissions by enabling remote inspection work thus helping our clients achieve their net zero targets.”

Build energy sector portfolio

Neospace was launched in the city last year following an £18 million investment by Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman.

Abyss Solutions co-founder Masood Nasqhbandi said: “We are excited to lay down roots here in Aberdeen as we continue to strengthen our energy sector portfolio.

Masood Nasqhbandi co founder of Abyss Solutions. Image: Mearns & Gill

“It is an opportunity for us to tap into the excellent pool of local talent, from graduate level to experienced professionals as we look to expand the team in the coming months.”

