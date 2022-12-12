Job losses in the north-east energy sector predicted to be ‘minimal’ as demand for green skills grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Job losses in the north-east energy sector predicted to be ‘minimal’ as demand for green skills grows

By Kelly Wilson
December 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 3:11 pm
A photo of a ship between two wind turbines (energy industry Aberdeen)
Job losses in the north-east energy sector are predicted to be 'minimal' by the PwC. Image: PA

Job losses in the north-east energy sector are predicted to be “minimal” as demand for “green” skills grows, according to new findings from PwC.

PwC’s green jobs barometer also found Scotland is creating a higher proportion of new green jobs than any other part of the UK, with such roles more than doubling in the last year.

The barometer, collated from five “pillars” of data, provides an analysis of the movements in green job creation, job losses and carbon intensity of employment.

The demand for green jobs in Scotland is being driven by the energy sector, primarily in the north-east – described as a “thriving energy hub”.

The report said: “The region boasts the largest pool of energy-related skills in the UK, skills which are highly transferable to roles in the emerging renewables subsector.”

It said there is already significant investment in offshore renewables, which is already proven and implemented, along with developments in carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen.

Minimal job losses in energy sector

The barometer also looked at jobs likely to be lost as the sector move towards “net zero”.

The skills transferability of the energy sector, matched with the demand for jobs in offshore wind (41,000 across the UK by 2026) and nuclear (40,000 by 2030) means that net job losses in the energy sector are set to be minimal and may not be realised until after 2030, PwC said.

In Scotland, 3.3% of all job adverts were for those that have a positive impact on the environment, up from 1.7% last year.

PwC Scotland regional market leader Jason Morris said: “Not only did Scotland have the highest proportion of green jobs, our research shows there was a 170% increase in the number of green jobs advertised.

“Our dynamic and adaptable nation has laid strong foundations, but for this momentum to continue, there must be adequate funding for reskilling in the right areas to ensure that as we move towards net zero targets, jobs are created and sustained where they are most needed.

PwC regional market leader Jason Morris
PwC regional market leader Jason Morris. Image: PwC

“From the energy sector workers in the north-east to the technology being created by innovative start-ups and the strength of our financial and professional services sectors, Scotland has huge potential as a net zero economy, and we must work together to ensure this is supported.”

Green jobs are growing at around four times the rate of the overall UK employment market, with 2.2% of all new jobs classed as green.

The number of green jobs advertised in the UK has almost trebled in the last year, equating to 336,000 positions and providing encouragement that the economy is becoming greener.

Reskilling is ‘key’

The report found the “biggest barrier” facing green jobs growth is skill shortages with small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) needing particular support and reskilling being “key”.

Research from Robert Gordon University suggests that if sufficient investment is made in the region to deliver 18GW of offshore wind, it would lead to a 20% increase in north-east Scotland’s offshore energy workforce to 54,000 people by 2030.

It is predicted that as much as 90% of the oil and gas workforce would have transferable skills. There is a growing demand for green skills within the energy labour force.

The water supply and electricity and gas sectors remain to be those with the
highest proportion of green jobs at 34.5% and 31.6% respectively.

A significant increase of 6.2% was seen in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector.

While the construction and manufacturing sectors saw a 2.0% and 1.5% growth in
green jobs.

Investment must continue

PwC Scotland ESG leader Jason Higgs said: “One of the main benefits for Scotland’s current workforce is the large proportion of energy sector workers with transferable skills that with the right support can move to other sectors.

PwC ESG leader Jason Higgs
PwC ESG leader Jason Higgs

“As we transition to more renewable sources of energy, Scotland has a pivotal role to play, as evidenced by the increasing investment in offshore energy, early stage investment in alternative renewable energy sources and nuclear power in Scotland.

“However, within this lies a challenge for the sector on finding enough workers for greener energy sectors and upskilling to meet the rising demand of green skills in current roles, as opposed to a challenge of job losses.

“The strength of Scotland’s skills base and the fact that many workers have transferable skills, lay a strong foundation, but investment must continue apace.”

London was the second strongest performer by growth in the proportion of green jobs, with the South East close behind.

UK minister of state for energy and climate Graham Stuart said: “Today’s report shows how public and private investment in new renewables and tackling climate change is creating growth and job opportunities across the country.

“These new green jobs are part of a growing industry which will be crucial for the future net zero economy, but we need to make sure all parts of the country benefit, as we continue to level up opportunities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations across the country (PA)
Rail strikes: Warning of disruption as passengers return to work after new year
The housing markets in 2020 and 2021 were skewed by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, industry experts said (Yui Mok/PA)
First-time buyer numbers fall 9% in 2022, says building society
The Department for Work and Pensions has announced further details on the new cost-of-living payments schedule ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Which? has released the results of its annual survey of beach and resort package holiday providers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Jet2holidays and Kuoni come out on top in Which? holiday provider survey
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented