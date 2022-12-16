Crerar Hotels gives staff £1,000 Christmas bonus as tips fund tops £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crerar Hotels gives staff £1,000 Christmas bonus as tips fund tops £1 million

By Simon Warburton
December 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 2:38 pm
Loch Fyne and Glencoe Inn
Crerar Hotels has seven properties in its portfolio, including The Glencoe Inn, above, in Lochaber. Image: Crerar Hotels

A Scottish hotel group has reached more than £1 million in its staff top-up scheme this month as part of a scheme designed to help workers earn more.

Crerar Hotels is boosting salaries by an average of £1,000 during December as part of its Fair Fund initiative to improve employee wages every quarter.

The group – boasting seven hotels and inns across Scotland – reached the £1m-plus milestone via the fund, which is made up of discretionary guest contributions.

Balmoral Arms.
Balmoral Arms. Image: Crerar Hotels

Crerar introduced an optional 10% service charge at each of its properties in October last year.

The Fair Fund is paid to more than 200 employees across all departments on an equal basis. Payments have been made quarterly since October 2021.

Some staff will see wages topped up by £2,000

Hotel team members earn around £1,000 on top of their wages, with their Fair Fund payment being proportionate to the number of hours worked during the previous three months.

For some, this has amounted to a £2,000 top-up for three months of service.

Crerar chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills said: “The amount raised by the Fair Fund is directly related to the guest experience at our hotels and inns, and 100% of the amount raised in this way goes directly back to our teams.

“All our team members work hard to deliver authentic Scottish hospitality, so we wanted to give guests a simple way to reward this in a way that would result in a completely fair, transparent structure.

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive, Crerar Hotels. Image: tigerbond

“The Fair Fund ensures staff receive a pay-out which is equivalent to the hours they work and means those working behind the scenes are also equally rewarded for their efforts.”

Founded by Paddy Crerar, the group’s collection of seven four and- five-star properties includes five luxury properties and two inns.

The portfolio includes Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Thainstone House, Oban Bay Hotel, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, the Golf View, in Nairn, and Balmoral Arms.

The Crerar Trust which is chaired by Mr Crerar ensures more than half the group’s distributable profits are gifted annually to local causes throughout Scotland.

