Barry O’Neill: What do rising interest rates and the Scottish budget mean for you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Barry O’Neill: What do rising interest rates and the Scottish budget mean for you?

By Barry O'Neill
December 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 7:19 am
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.

Rising interest rates, inflation and Scottish tax changes are squeezing many a household budget. Here’s why.

Last week’s increase of 0.5% in the Bank of England base rate to 3.5% came as no surprise, as markets have been pricing this in for some time.

In fact, expectations are that the UK base rate will peak at between 4-5%, so we should brace ourselves for further fiscal tightening in the new year.

When you’re in the eye of the storm, it’s difficult to see a way out, but even the worst storms pass eventually.”

Although the rate rise was widely anticipated, it’s still a further blow to hard-pressed borrowers who have seen the cost of variable rate mortgages rise on nine separate occasions in the past year, from the historically low 0.1% to the current 3.5%.

The average two-year fixed deal cost under 2.5% a year ago and will now cost 5.84%.

Interest rates are central banks’ main tool to control inflation.

Treading a fine line

The reality is that any rate rise typically takes nine months to feed through the economy and thus the Bank of England has to tread a very fine line between curbing consumption now and choking off any recovery from the imminent recession in the latter part of 2023.

The energy element of inflation is forecast to be much less of a problem, with the annual rate predicted to fall rapidly from its current level during 2023.

Many economists think we have now passed the peak inflation number following this month’s modest fall from 11.1% to 10.7%.

UK rates have been on a very similar trajectory to those in the US and Europe.

Ultimately, the UK can’t act unilaterally on rates as there is global competition for capital.

Higher interest rates normally make debt-free savers happy but, with double-digit inflation ravaging even the most attractive savings account returns, no one is feeling well off just now.

The highest interest rates since the global financial crisis in 2008 and stubbornly high and painful inflation mean many households will find this the most financially challenging festive season for a long time.

New tax rates for higher earners

As if this backdrop isn’t tough enough, last Thursday saw the Scottish Government announce tax rises,

These will hit higher and additional rate income taxpayers via a double whammy of a 1p tax rise to both brackets – 42p and 47p respectively – plus a lowering of the threshold for the additional rate from £150,000 to £125,140.

These rates of tax apply to both earned income and rental from property.

The rate increases for Scottish income taxpayers are in addition to the lower starting threshold for a higher rate tax of £43,662, compared with the UK threshold of £50,270.

Acting Finance Secretary John Swinney announced some major changes to Scottish taxation last week. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA Wire

The Scottish income tax increases announced in the Scottish budget come hot on the heels of changes to the UK-controlled exemptions and allowances for capital gains and dividend income.

These will be less generous from April next year.

One further budget announcement that could make life more difficult for us all from April 2023 is there will be no cap on locally determined rates of council tax.

Continuing the trend of making second home ownership and buy-to-let even less attractive in Scotland, the additional dwelling supplement element of land and buildings transaction tax (formerly stamp duty) is being increased by 50% to 6% of the purchase price from later this week.

Paying the price

We knew there would be a price to pay for the disruption to our economy caused by the global pandemic, when huge swathes of the workforce were furloughed for months, swiftly followed by the dreadful war in Ukraine.

The full extent of that price is now apparent. When you’re in the eye of the storm, it’s difficult to see a way out, but even the worst storms pass eventually.

Barry O’Neill is an investment director for Carbon Financial Partners in Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Widespread rail strikes planned as passengers return to work after festive break
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
Gas prices will remain high in 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy experts look to next winter as gas crisis is set to continue in…
Thousands of shops closed during 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey

Most Read

1
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
This Christmas will be financially challenging for many - Barry O'Neill. Image: Barry O'Neill.
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented