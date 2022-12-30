New Year Honours: Fraserburgh refrigerated transport brothers made OBEs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brothers James and Peter Gray, joint managing directors of Gray and Adams in Fraserburgh, were made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours.

The company, whose refrigerated rigids and trailers are used to transport goods by household names such as Aldi, Asda, the Co-op, Iceland, Morrisons, Sainsbury and Tesco, has been on the road since 1957.

Founder Jim Gray built G&A from humble roots as a car body repair workshop into one of the UK’s leading family-owned manufacturing businesses.

He died in in 2021 aged 86 following a short illness and within eight weeks of losing his wife of 66 years, Norma.

His sons James and Peter now run the business. They were both awarded OBEs for services to industry and to the community in Fraserburgh.

The company – which also claimed a 2020 Queen’s Award for Enterprise – employs more than 700 people.

In a statement Peter said: “It was a complete surprise and shock but I was absolutely delighted and speechless when I was informed that I was to receive an OBE in the New Year honours list.

“I am thrilled to receive such an honour which is so closely linked to the success of our family business, Gray and Adam.

“In accepting such an award as joint managing director, I must also pay tribute to my late father, Jim Gray, who founded Gray and Adam in 1957, and all the amazing loyal workforce who work tirelessly to make G&A one of the best refrigerated transport engineering companies in the United Kingdom.

“We will certainly make sure everyone is included in the celebration.

“It is also a tremendous honour to receive this award in the first honours list from our new king.

“Apart from getting over the shock of receiving this honour, I will be celebrating with my family friends and colleagues in the coming days.”

He added that he would also be raising a glass as a result of the honour.

“Yes, a good single malt will help the shock and celebration,” he said.

‘It’s in my blood’

Older brother James said: “When I first got the notification of the OBE I was overwhelmed that individuals took the time to fill in the paperwork to nominate us.

“I may never know who they were, but I will always be grateful. Not just for myself but for my wife Catherine and my immediate family.

“It is quite incredible that two brothers have been given this award a the same time. I am sure that is very unusual.”

Speaking of the his own success in business, he said: “It is all down to hard work and being there. Never mind all the fancy bits and pieces, just don’t get carried away. A rainy day will come – just look at where we are at now – be ready!

“Our staff are extremely loyal, and I can not thank them enough for all they do.”

He added: “The business is in my blood, I was with my mum in the pram at the very start of the business, and we are still in it today. It is in my blood.”