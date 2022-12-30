New Year Honours: Charitable Dingwall piper receives BEM one month before 90th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Donald Armstrong has taken on a number of roles in his nearly 90 years.

He has worked as a Merchant Navy cadet, on his family’s farm after his dad was killed in the war, at Dounreay, as a fisherman and on the laying of the North Sea pipelines.

But it is specifically for his work with the Dingwall Pipe Band and Dingwall Fire Brigade Community Group that his name has been added to the New Year Honours list.

Mr Armstrong, who has received a BEM for services to music and the community, said: “It’s quite an honour, I never expected something like that and I’m sure there were others who were much more deserving.”

Music in the family

Mr Armstrong, from Dingwall, has been playing Scottish music since he was a teenager and said his household was always flooded with it.

“It has always been in my family,” he said.

“My uncle started me on the chanter when I was only 15 and my father was quite a renowned fiddler. There was always music of some sort, that made me fond of music.”

4th September 2021 … first performance since the arrival of Covid-19

He joined the Dingwall Pipe Band in around 1969 and has been a dedicated member since, despite the struggles the pandemic presented for its rehearsals.

The 89-year-old has also taught taught piping classes voluntarily at local schools for the last 30 years.

Big celebrations

Mr Armstrong has been treasurer of Dingwall Fire Brigade Community Group for about 12 years.

The charity supports elderly people living locally and hosts community events including community dinners, sports days, concerts and the annual Highland Fling.

He now lives in one of the oldest houses in Dingwall with his wife and their cat.

He doesn’t have any specific plans to celebrate receiving his BEM, and said he is saving himself for his big 90th birthday next month.