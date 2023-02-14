DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead office

By Kelly Wilson
February 14, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 1:51 pm
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

North-east charity Aberdeen Foyer is calling on businesses to help transform its new Peterhead building.

The social enterprise is moving from its current premises in Kirk Street to a bigger building in Drummers Corner.

But with weeks to go until doors open an appeal has been made for some help with the DIY operation.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Service manager Bryan Mackay is hoping local businesses will donate their time and services to get the building ready for opening on March 1.

He said: “It’s been empty for a long time.

“We’ve had to have new walls installed to separate into different training rooms and they’ve been skimmed but they need painted.

“We are a small operation up in the shire and it’s finding the resource for us to paint it and get ready for moving in to.

“I’ve got the paint but I just need manpower. I need some support and was hoping I’d chance my hand to see if there are any local companies with a bit of corporate social responsibility (CSR) that would be willing to come along and devote a day to help us.

“We’ve had a couple of enquiries so far but nothing concrete.”

The Foyer, which works with more than 1,600 people a year, aims to help people achieve independent living, learning and work. It works with those aged 16-65.

Mr Mackay said: “We have outgrown our current premises and want to be able to reach more of our community and have a visible presence in the town centre.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“At the moment we are just that little bit too far. But by moving we will increase the profile of Foyer.

“My programmes are very unique and the goal is for 75% of those who attend to get in to education or training.”

The new building will allow for more space and will allow those who currently complete their courses online to get back to face-to-face learning.

One of the courses on offer in Peterhead is the Prince’s Trust 12-week programme which is for anyone aged 16-25 who is not in education or employment.

Mr Mackay, who has been with the charity for 14 years, said: “It would be great if anyone could also supply tables and chairs because I’m going to be moving three training programmes there.

I’ll have the Prince’s Trust, the Foyer Reach and Foyer Families.

“At any one time we’ll have 45 learners so we need stuff. It’ll be a massive increase in footfall within the town centre which can only be a good thing for us.”

Anyone who is willing to help can contact Mr MacKay at: bryanM@aberdeenfoyer.com for further details.

Tags

