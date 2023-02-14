DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east charity Aberdeen Foyer is calling on businesses to help transform its new Peterhead building.

The social enterprise is moving from its current premises in Kirk Street to a bigger building in Drummers Corner.

But with weeks to go until doors open an appeal has been made for some help with the DIY operation.

Service manager Bryan Mackay is hoping local businesses will donate their time and services to get the building ready for opening on March 1.

He said: “It’s been empty for a long time.

“We’ve had to have new walls installed to separate into different training rooms and they’ve been skimmed but they need painted.

“We are a small operation up in the shire and it’s finding the resource for us to paint it and get ready for moving in to.

“I’ve got the paint but I just need manpower. I need some support and was hoping I’d chance my hand to see if there are any local companies with a bit of corporate social responsibility (CSR) that would be willing to come along and devote a day to help us.

“We’ve had a couple of enquiries so far but nothing concrete.”

The Foyer, which works with more than 1,600 people a year, aims to help people achieve independent living, learning and work. It works with those aged 16-65.

Mr Mackay said: “We have outgrown our current premises and want to be able to reach more of our community and have a visible presence in the town centre.

“At the moment we are just that little bit too far. But by moving we will increase the profile of Foyer.

“My programmes are very unique and the goal is for 75% of those who attend to get in to education or training.”

The new building will allow for more space and will allow those who currently complete their courses online to get back to face-to-face learning.

One of the courses on offer in Peterhead is the Prince’s Trust 12-week programme which is for anyone aged 16-25 who is not in education or employment.

Mr Mackay, who has been with the charity for 14 years, said: “It would be great if anyone could also supply tables and chairs because I’m going to be moving three training programmes there.

“I’ll have the Prince’s Trust, the Foyer Reach and Foyer Families.

“At any one time we’ll have 45 learners so we need stuff. It’ll be a massive increase in footfall within the town centre which can only be a good thing for us.”

Anyone who is willing to help can contact Mr MacKay at: bryanM@aberdeenfoyer.com for further details.