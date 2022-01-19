Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Foyer to train 20 people transitioning to the transport sector

By Ross Hempseed
January 19, 2022, 7:16 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 9:26 am
Aberdeen Foyer has secured funding to train 20 people to find new careers in transport as they transition from the oil and gas sector.

Aberdeen Foyer has been awarded the grant via Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd, a partner in The North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund, to support people keen to get their HGV/LGV licence.

This will allow them to drive large vehicles over 7.5 tonnes like tippers, flat-beds and curtain-sided vehicles.

Training is delivered through Aberdeen Foyer’s social enterprise, Roadwise Driver Training.

The charity’s employability team will also provide practical advice on CV writing, interview techniques and other skills development.

Aberdeen Foyer, which helps more than 1,600 young people a year, will also use its network of employer contacts to identify available jobs that will allow them to match people with positions.

This scheme is to help retrain people who have been impacted by the shrinking oil and gas sector in the north-east over recent years.

Due to climate change, several changes in the job market in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has forced oil and gas workers to seek alternative employment.

Priority for oil and gas displacements

Anyone over 18 living in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with a clean licence is eligible to apply.

However, people who have been displaced from the oil and gas sector and applicants from under-represented communities will be prioritised.

Anne Kain, Aberdeen Foyer’s head of employability said “We’re delighted to receive this funding from The ETZ, which enables us to provide valuable reskilling support for people impacted by the recent downturn in the oil and gas sector.

“Many companies are experiencing high demand for LGV drivers due to Covid, Brexit and other economic issues.

“This funding opens up training to connect people with employment opportunities that they may not have been able to access otherwise.”

ETZ Ltd director Andy Rodden said: “It is widely recognised there’s a skills shortage within the transportation sector and this has adversely impacted the north-east’s domestic supply chain.

“I’m delighted that ETZ Ltd is allocating funding to help address this issue by providing LGV training courses to unemployed individuals allowing them to transition into new careers.”

