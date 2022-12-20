Aberdeen firm Activpayroll expands through Asia Pacific acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen firm Activpayroll expands through Asia Pacific acquisition

By Keith Findlay
December 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 10:16 am
activpayroll
Activpayroll chief executive Jason Allen says Malaysian acquisition will grow business "significantly".

Aberdeen-headquartered payroll firm specialist Activpayroll has acquired Malaysia-based Propay Partners.

The firm said the deal, the value of which has not been disclosed, will see its plans for “accelerated growth” in Asia Pacific take a “significant step forward”.

It said it has seen significant year-on-year growth, and growing revenues over the last year by 27%, with the Asia Pacific business proving to be a big part of that success.

Activpayroll chief executive Jason Allen said: “At Activpayroll, we are targeting long-term sustainable growth, building an ambitious approach to acquiring new business while continuing to provide excellent service to our existing customers.

“Acquiring Propay and the associated growth in the Asia Pacific region is key to us achieving this objective.”

Mr Allen added the companies have a long-standing partnership spanning more than 10 years and was “confident that together we will meet our strategic objective of being best-in-class in the Asia Pacific market”.

New appointment to team

As part of the deal Manish Mehta, Propay Partners co-founder and business director joins the team as the new regional director for Asia Pacific.

Mr Mehta said: “We’ve spent the past 21 years building and growing our business and now feels like the right time to integrate with Activpayroll.

Manish Mehta, new activpayroll Asia Pacific regional director.
Manish Mehta, new Activpayroll Asia Pacific regional director. Image: Mackerel Media

“We are confident that they will help support the team on the next stage of its journey.”

Activpayroll provides global payroll, employee mobility, human resources and international payment services to more than 1,200 companies in 154 countries.

Mr Allen, who was appointed chief executive in July last year, added: “The Propay team’s brilliant service delivery to both colleagues and customers are perfectly aligned with Activpayroll’s own values.

“We will build on Propay’s two decades of knowledge in the market, and together, we will meet our ambitious growth objectives.”

Global reach

The business employs more than 300 people globally, of which just over 100 are in Aberdeen.

Its customers range from local charities to global multinationals across a number of sectors, including automotive, aviation, construction, education, energy, food and drink, investment, luxury goods, mining, pharmaceuticals, property, retail, technology, transport and many more.

In January 2020 private equity firm Tenzing has acquired a 45% stake in Activpayroll for an “undisclosed sum”.

