Oiling the wheels of Net Zero: recent M&A deals and trends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business

Oiling the wheels of Net Zero: recent M&A deals and trends

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
February 16, 2023, 9:00 am
Business men shaking hands on a deal at a solar farm.

As Hutcheon Mearns surpasses £100m in recent M&A deals over the last three months, we take a closer look at the impact of the energy transition on investors – and some of the key opportunities and challenges in the 2023 M&A market.

Adam Maitland, the managing director of business advisory for Hutcheon Mearns, specialises in corporate finance and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). As his firm is based in Aberdeen, he’s familiar with conversations around the energy transition – and he is a firm believer that oil and gas has plenty of interesting investment opportunities on offer.

Adam explains: “In order for the world to get to net zero by 2050, we need to spend $5.8 trillion a year by some estimates. Global government spending on clean energy transitions was $1.2 trillion as at December 2022 according to the IEA. We’re just not getting there at the pace required, so something has to give.

“If we go full transition too early, if you stop exploration and exploiting reserves, everyone’s bills at home will be through the roof, and the cost of living crisis will worsen (the cost of energy drives almost everything).

“If we don’t think about that, we’ve got a real potential to render Scotland and the UK uneconomic compared to other countries. We’ll be competing against countries that will continue to exploit non-renewable reserves, that have less aggressive and politicised transition strategies.

“Ultimately, our costs will be more expensive than other geographies.”

Opportunity and money in oil and gas

Off shore in North Sea.
The energy transition is an interesting area for M&A.

This is where the oil and gas industry can still prove attractive to investors, particularly if there’s a multi-market slant to their offering.

Adam continues: “There’s huge amounts of opportunity and money to be made. I think there are two elements of transition – one is being completely renewable, the other is how to do what we do cleaner and more efficiently, to reduce carbon emissions.

“We’re seeing a lot of focus from private equity around engineering, for example – the engineering talent in oil and gas is phenomenal, with that level of expertise capable of diversifying into other complex engineering markets.”

A busy year for M&A transactions

The energy transition isn’t the only interesting area when looking at recent M&A deals or trends. Technology remains important for buyers in almost any sector, with a focus on efficiencies, automation and software.

Of course, energy tech in particular has seen huge investment as the world looks to transition to more sustainable energy solutions.

And despite ongoing challenges, like interest rates and volatile government budgets, 2022 proved to be a busy year for M&A activity, as the UK continued to rebound from Covid.

That was certainly the experience of Hutcheon Mearns, which saw a record year for M&A, advising on c.£500m of transactions, with over £100m in the last 3 months alone.

Adam said: “We were really fortunate, we worked on the highest number of pureplay M&A transactions over the last year, all with an international slant.

“We’ve had a wide cross section of deal types, ranging from smaller stage fundraising and general strategic support for companies through to high value Californian tech plays and a return to an active period in mid-market M&A.”

Hutcheon Mearns’ recent M&A deals

Craig Lyon, Matthew Graham, Naill Benzahia and Adam Maitland outside Hutcheon Mearns in Aberdeen.
Craig Lyon, Matthew Graham, Naill Benzahia and Adam Maitland form the corporate finance and M&A team at Hutcheon Mearns.

Key recent M&A deals for Hutcheon Mearns include:

  • Sale of Eftech International to Well Services Group
  • Sale of Aubin to Italmatch
  • EGM investments in Tigo, Electrical Grid Monitoring & Enact
  • Sale of Morphpackers to Vertice Oil Tools
  • Sale of DeltaTek to Expro
  • Sale of Global E&C to SCF Partners

Led by managing director Adam Maitland, Hutcheon Mearns’ corporate finance and M&A team has grown to keep up with demand for services.

Chartered Accountant (CA) Naill Benzahia – a part of the team since day one – is now corporate finance associate director, while investment banker and CA Matthew Graham joined as corporate finance director.

The team now also provides a financial due diligence service, with Craig Lyon joining Hutcheon Mearns to head up this new offering.

Looking to 2023: future challenges for M&A deals

So, recent M&A deals and trends aside, what’s next? Adam says: “The focus for deals now is: how long does strong trading last? Is it another cycle? And what’s going to happen with the wider economy?

“We’ve had a reasonable amount of headwind with volatile government budgets and interest rate rises impacting debt availability, which tempered activity a little towards the end of 2022, but Scotland remains a buoyant market.”

The M&A forecast for the next year is still positive, thanks to trade appetite and Private Equity “dry powder”, although some challenges are expected.

Adam explains: “Interest rates are through the roof. Everything is becoming more expensive and the cost of living crisis is impacting companies. With all of this in mind, I suspect there’ll be a softening of valuations in general M&A over the coming year.

“However, we do think a lot of deals will hit the market, but they’ll probably be a little bit harder to get over the line than pre-covid.”

The right deal at the right time

Graph showing impact of recent M&A deals over the years.
Hutcheon Mearns can help businesses with M&A activity.

That’s why expert advice is an essential step for anyone considering selling. Adam says: “It can streamline transactions, align parties and ensure the right value is placed on a business. The challenge is, we see so many sellers who think ‘we’ve had a knock on the door, we can do this ourselves’.

“That’s a great idea at the start, until you get into it and your info isn’t up to scratch, or you negotiate on points you don’t understand or aren’t in the best front-footed position to negotiate on. Ultimately, it will lead to a worse deal for you.

“The biggest risk in a transaction is time. The longer it takes, the more time there is for a curveball or something to happen in your or the buyer’s business. Being well prepared, having your information in order and getting through diligence quickly has value.”

Hutcheon Mearns can help your business get the best M&A deal possible. The firm also offers a range of other services to help get your business finances in shape, from interim specialist support to executive search and more.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

Marks and Spencer’s came out top in an annual customer satisfaction survey (James Manning/PA)
M&S nudges out Waitrose and Aldi in annual supermarket satisfaction survey
‘Silver spenders’ are helping to drive up contactless use (Peter Byrne/PA)
Record 91.2% of eligible card transactions in 2022 were contactless – Barclays
Ambulances parked outside the West Midlands Ambulance Service headquarters in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)
Ambulance workers to stage new strike in pay wrangle
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said attempting to lower taxes had been the ‘right’ direction for the country (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: Trying to lower taxes in mini-budget was right
A Border Force officer (Steve Parsons/PA)
Border Force workers to stage strike in pay dispute
Empty platforms at Paddington station in London (James Manning/PA)
Rail workers to stage more strikes in row over pay, jobs and conditions
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen joins members on the picket lines during previous strike action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Royal College of Nursing announces significant escalation in strike action
The Glenlivet whisky barrels.
Chivas Brothers cashes in on Far East thirst to post 23% sales rise
VisitScotland Connect travel trade workshop will take place at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to welcome world's tourist trade in April
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair's 'bigger than ever' summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Robin Currie wants to protect as many services as possible. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Elgin High Street has been closed until next week. Image: DC Thomson
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented