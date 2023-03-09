Game changer or greenwash? Highland Council welcomes Cromarty freeport – with some trepidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Game changer or greenwash? Highland Council welcomes Cromarty freeport – with some trepidation

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 9, 2023, 2:36 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 8:32 am
Aerial view of the Nigg Oil Terminal in the Cromarty Firth.
Members clashed over the green credentials of the Highland freeport, but most agreed it could be a game changer.

Councillors lined up to celebrate the successful Cromarty Firth green freeport bid at this week’s meeting of the full council.

Convener Bill Lobban called it a “game changer” for the Highlands, and others highlighted the potential for jobs, infrastructure and services.

But not everyone was convinced. Green councillor Chris Ballance didn’t pull his punches, slamming the project as a “tax avoidance scheme”. Mr Ballance said his party is “sick and tired of greenwash”.

Other members welcomed the green freeport, but encouraged the consortium partners to work closely with local communities.

Councillor Lyndsey Johnston said the people of the Black Isle feel a mixture of “excitement and trepidation”.

‘People can come back home now’

One of the main themes of the debate was the possibility of reversing population decline. Councillor Ken Gowans said the word “transformational” is over-used, but in this case it’s truly apt.

Economy chairman Ken Gowans said the Cromarty Firth green freeport could be transformational for the Highlands.

“It has the potential to shape the lives of every person who lives and works in the Highland Council area,” he said.

The job now, added Mr Gowans, is to translate that shared vision into shared success.

Sutherland councillor Richard Gale agreed that the benefits could be felt much more widely than the Cromarty Firth. He challenged the partners to “open up the Highlands” by using the economic boost to remove barriers to services and infrastructure.

This, plus the job creation and supply chain opportunities, could reverse longstanding population decline across the Highlands.

“People can come back home now and the young won’t want to go away,” said Dingwall councillor Margaret Paterson.

Consultation, not communication

However, several councillors pressed the need for strong community engagement.

Councillor Alasdair Christie agreed that the Cromarty Firth green freeport could keep people in the Highlands, but said that must start with the right conversations.

“Communication and consultation are very different things,” said Mr Christie. He said the consortium partners needed to not only make the economic case for the green freeport, but the community case too.

It was a point that Mr Ballance had also made: communication should be a two-way street.

Areas like the Black Isle could benefit from the green freeport, but councillors say community engagement is key over the next few months. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

On the same theme, councillor Tamala Collier asked for a community workshop, and Lyndsey Johnston highlighted concerns about the impact of industrialisation on small villages.

Overall, the tone of the chamber was upbeat. Councillors may not agree over the true green credentials of freeports, but there was a great deal of excitement over the scale of the opportunity.

The next few months will be crucial in shaping how that message lands across the diverse geography of the Highlands.

Tags

Conversation

