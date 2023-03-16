Inverness hospitality and catering event roars back after Covid hiatus 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a four-year absence due to the pandemic, a huge hospitality, catering and retail exhibition threw open its doors at Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

Yesterday’s event in the Highland capital drew 400 registered business owners, chefs and retail staff.

Williamson Walkabout, organised by Inverness-headquartered food and drink wholesaler Williamson Foodservice showcased more than 60 food and drink suppliers from across the UK to promote their goods and provide samples and tastings.

To a cacophony of suppliers explaining their products to aisles full of prospective clients, it was clear delegates regarded the Covid years as firmly behind them.

They were keen to get back to doing business.

Williamson Foodservice managing director Gary Williamson said: “With all the turmoil of the last few years this was the first opportunity to run our Williamson Walkabout trade show.

“We see it as a thank you to our customers for their ongoing loyalty.

“Suppliers have shown remarkable commitment to the Highlands and Islands by signing up, and they travelled in from all over the country in challenging weather conditions to share their knowledge about their particular food and drink category.”

He added: “Provenance, sustainability and value is what we are regularly being asked about and as well as new ranges that deliver all of these, local and Scottish producers were well represented.

One-day catalogue offered customers deals across the Williamson range

“A Scottish Spirits bar showcased around 12 gin, whisky, rum and vodka brands and we had a dedicated fish, shellfish and artisan meats section too.

“These are all designed to get customers thinking in advance of the 2023 summer season.”

A special one-day-only promotional catalogue offered customers deals across the Williamson Foodservice range, while there was also a dedicated retail space at the show.

Williamson Foodservice employs more than 100 people at its Inverness, Stornoway and Glasgow locations.

The firm operates a fleet of 40 refrigerated vans and lorries.

It was recognised during 2021-22 for its community credentials amid the pandemic.

It also recently won the supply chain gong at the 2022 Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards.