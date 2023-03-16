Grampian charity urges people to ‘remain open-minded and curious’ for Neurodiversity Celebration Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east charity is encouraging others to remain curious in the midst of Neurodiversity Celebration Week.

The worldwide event helps to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences such as autism, ADHD and dyslexia.

A north-east charity, Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND), said this has never been more important.

CEO of the charity, Billy Alexander, said while there is more awareness around neurodiversity, people do not always understand the difficulties or the small things that can be done to make a difference.

“I think still in society there is a lack of understanding,” he said.

“There is an awareness of neurodiversity and neurological difficulties such as dyslexia, ADHD and autism.

“I think people are still scared and frightened of it because it’s different.”

When there’s curiosity ‘magic can happen’

Many with neurological differences often deal with stereotypes and judgement – with some parents of neurodivergent kids avoiding going out for meals after too many negative experiences.

To help break these barriers, Mr Alexander said not to take difficult or challenging circumstances at face value.

He added: “It’s like with an iceberg, whatever you’re seeing on the surface is a consequence of lots of things underneath.

“The easiest thing to do when something looks different is to be curious, don’t be judgemental. Just have curiosity about what that might be.

“It could be a neurological difference, it could also be trauma or a learning difficulty but just stay curious and open-minded.

“You don’t have to have all the answers. When our neurodivergent individuals meet people who are open-minded and remain curious, all of a sudden magic can happen.”

First fundraising dinner launched for ‘vital’ funds

Raising funds to try and support more individuals, A-ND is teaming up with ThinkPR to launch a Think Different Golf Day and Dinner on May 25.

Mr Alexander said the charity’s first ever fundraising dinner event would be “vitally important” in raising essential funds.

Especially in a time when social work budgets are being “slashed” and funds are more scarce.

The 40-year-old said: “This fundraising really, really does help us plug a lot of the fundraising gap that we need to reach people and reach more families.

“With this funding, we would be able to get Binky our sensory bus on the road and operational which will help us reach 50 more families a month.

“That’s massive for us.”

A-ND is currently supporting 150 individuals and families. But with around 6,000 people being diagnosed with autism in the Grampian area alone, Mr Alexander said there were many more needing help.

As the charity’s waiting list has lengthened and services struggle to get individuals seen, Mr Alexander said many families are reaching “crisis point”.

He added the planned fundraiser event shows those affected that they have not been forgotten.

Mr Alexander said: “It also shows our families that they’re not alone, people care.”

ThinkPR CEO, Annabel Sall, added: “Without the appropriate backing, so many families are left in an unimaginable position which is why events like this are so important, helping raise awareness for A-ND to allow them to continue offering a lifeline.

“This event is also a celebration of what it means to think differently and why that is something to be proud of.”

The event is taking place at Meldrum House Hotel on Thursday, May 25. For more information, email info@thinkpr.co.uk