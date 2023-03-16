Grampian charity urges people to ‘remain open-minded and curious’ for Neurodiversity Celebration Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grampian charity urges people to ‘remain open-minded and curious’ for Neurodiversity Celebration Week

By Lottie Hood
March 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 6:53 am
ThinkPR CEO, Annabel Sall with Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland CEO, Billy Alexander. Image: ThinkPR.
ThinkPR CEO, Annabel Sall with Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland CEO, Billy Alexander. Image: ThinkPR.

A north-east charity is encouraging others to remain curious in the midst of Neurodiversity Celebration Week.

The worldwide event helps to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences such as autism, ADHD and dyslexia.

A north-east charity, Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND), said this has never been more important.

CEO of the charity, Billy Alexander, said while there is more awareness around neurodiversity, people do not always understand the difficulties or the small things that can be done to make a difference.

Bringing the message of Neurodiversity Celebration Week with him, Billy has been out on the road this week, working with…

Posted by Autism & Neurodiversity – North Scotland on Wednesday, 15 March 2023

“I think still in society there is a lack of understanding,” he said.

“There is an awareness of neurodiversity and neurological difficulties such as dyslexia, ADHD and autism.

“I think people are still scared and frightened of it because it’s different.”

When there’s curiosity ‘magic can happen’

Many with neurological differences often deal with stereotypes and judgement – with some parents of neurodivergent kids avoiding going out for meals after too many negative experiences.

To help break these barriers, Mr Alexander said not to take difficult or challenging circumstances at face value.

He added: “It’s like with an iceberg, whatever you’re seeing on the surface is a consequence of lots of things underneath.

“The easiest thing to do when something looks different is to be curious, don’t be judgemental. Just have curiosity about what that might be.

“It could be a neurological difference, it could also be trauma or a learning difficulty but just stay curious and open-minded.

“You don’t have to have all the answers. When our neurodivergent individuals meet people who are open-minded and remain curious, all of a sudden magic can happen.”

First fundraising dinner launched for ‘vital’ funds

Raising funds to try and support more individuals, A-ND is teaming up with ThinkPR to launch a Think Different Golf Day and Dinner on May 25.

Mr Alexander said the charity’s first ever fundraising dinner event would be “vitally important” in raising essential funds.

Especially in a time when social work budgets are being “slashed” and funds are more scarce.

The fundraiser dinner is being held at Meldrum House Hotel. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

The 40-year-old said: “This fundraising really, really does help us plug a lot of the fundraising gap that we need to reach people and reach more families.

“With this funding, we would be able to get Binky our sensory bus on the road and operational which will help us reach 50 more families a month.

“That’s massive for us.”

A-ND is currently supporting 150 individuals and families. But with around 6,000 people being diagnosed with autism in the Grampian area alone, Mr Alexander said there were many more needing help.

As the charity’s waiting list has lengthened and services struggle to get individuals seen, Mr Alexander said many families are reaching “crisis point”.

Everyone here within A-ND couldn't be more proud to reveal the launch of our 'Think Different' Dinner – a brand new and exclusive event for Autism & Neurodiversity – North Scotland!On the 25th of May at Meldrum House Hotel, the A-ND team will be hosting our very first fundraising dinner alongside ThinkPR to help raise vital funds so that our committed and compassionate team can continue delivering their first-class support and services across the North-east, as well as allowing us to develop future plans, including getting Binky the bus out on the road to take our playschemes further!We want to say a huge thank you to the wonderful team at ThinkPR for helping to make this dream become a reality. We can't wait to continue working with you in the lead-up to the evening to ensure the event is the best it can possibly be. To find out more about the event and how you can secure your table, contact the ThinkPR team at info@thinkpr.co.uk#aberdeen #events #aberdeenevents #thinkingdifferently

Posted by Autism & Neurodiversity – North Scotland on Monday, 6 March 2023

He added the planned fundraiser event shows those affected that they have not been forgotten.

Mr Alexander said: “It also shows our families that they’re not alone, people care.”

ThinkPR CEO, Annabel Sall, added: “Without the appropriate backing, so many families are left in an unimaginable position which is why events like this are so important, helping raise awareness for A-ND to allow them to continue offering a lifeline.

“This event is also a celebration of what it means to think differently and why that is something to be proud of.”

The event is taking place at Meldrum House Hotel on Thursday, May 25. For more information, email info@thinkpr.co.uk

