Jimmy Buchan welcomes seafood industry boost worth up to £14 million

A new support package worth up to £14 million for the Scottish seafood industry has been announced.

The Scottish Government says it will encourage the sustainable use of resources for economic growth, support livelihoods and jobs, and preserve the marine ecosystem.

Applications for funding can be submitted via a new website, which will be up and running from 10am on April 11.

An existing website showing information about marine and fisheries grants will be updated ahead of that date for the 2023-24 scheme.

Business continues to be innovative and with the added opportunity of Scottish Government funding I am confident it will make for some very good projects to come to the fore.” Jimmy Buchan, CEO, Scottish Seafood Association.

The cash is from the government’s Marine Fund Scotland (MFS) pot, set up following the loss of EU funding for the sector because of Brexit.

Projects benefitting from earlier MSF funding include the modernisation of a salmon and trout processing plant to reduce energy and water use, installation of solar panels at a seafood cold store to cut its carbon footprint, and a new building for a shellfish producer to help it meet growing demand from premium markets in the US and Asia.

Welcoming further support for the industry, Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan said: “Innovation and efficiency will be key to the future success of the seafood processing/supply sector – and being able to compete not only at a domestic and national level but in global markets too.

“Previous and current years have and continue to be very challenging.

“However, business continues to be innovative and with the added opportunity of Scottish Government funding I am confident it will make for some very good projects to come to the fore – making the seafood sector competitive and driving up standards and efficiencies.”

Mr Buchan – a former fishing skipper and star of the BBC’s popular Trawlermen series – runs his own seafood business, Peterhead-based fish seller Amity Fish.

Affordable seafood ambition

Donna Fordyce, chief executive of industry body Seafood Scotland, hailed continued MFS support as “crucial in the promotion of Scottish seafood in both developing new markets for the premium seafood we produce, but also in retaining existing markets”.

She added: “This is particularly so given the impacts of the last few years, with Brexit and the Covid pandemic. We are now also in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, which requires continuing effort to ensure the quality and affordability of Scottish seafood is recognised.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Our seas and coasts support vital jobs across our economy, especially in coastal and island communities. The last few years have been incredibly challenging for the sector, with Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crisis all having an impact.

“This fund continues to be key in supporting the sustainable development of Scotland’s blue economy and will play an important role in enabling our marine and fisheries businesses to grow.”