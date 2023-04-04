New hires and retires at Ledingham Chalmers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Law firm Ledingham Chalmers has revealed promotions and some retirals as it sets course to double it income in the nest two years.

The Aberdeen-based firm, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Stirling, as well as at Thainstone near Inverurie announced partner Craig Pike has been promoted to head of its private client team.

He moves up following the retirement of Douglas Watson, who joined Ledingham Chalmers in 2011 and who will continue with the organisation on a consultancy basis.

Partner Alasdair MacLure from the Aberdeen commercial property team is also retiring.

Mr MacLure has been with Ledingham Chalmers for more than 30 years and will also work with the firm on a consultancy basis.

Pike’s place

Mr Pike joined the firm as a trainee solicitor in 2005, qualifying in 2007, and was promoted to partner in 2015.

The University of Aberdeen graduate is chairman of Aberdeen Performing Arts — the organisation overseeing His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall, and The Lemon Tree.

He is also clerk and assessor of the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen, continuing an unbroken line of lawyers from the firm and its predecessors going back to 1888.

Mr Pike is also a trustee of Northcote Lodge Care Home in Aberdeen, and is on the local steering group for Alzheimer Scotland.

Managing partner Jennifer Young said: “Craig is an incredible asset to the firm, and our clients have seen the benefit of his compassionate, straightforward advice from the outset when he was a trainee, through the years to his promotion to partner and — now — as head of team.

“He is an exceptionally supportive, knowledgeable and respected colleague and — under his leadership — the private client discipline will continue to play an integral part in our nationwide growth plans.”

She added: “Both Doug and Alasdair have made a huge contribution to our success. I’d like to thank them for their energy, counsel, and considerable support over the years.”

Lucky seven promotions

Also, effective as of 1 April, seven other lawyers have been promoted.

Five are part of the private client team, including specialisms in residential property and rural work.

In Aberdeen, Jenna Hendry, James Florance and Claire Woodward make the move to associate, while Hannah Black and Joanna Milne step up to senior solicitor.

Meanwhile there are two promotions in the commercial property discipline: Mhari Michie in Aberdeen and Graeme Myles in Inverness are now both senior associates.

Four second-year trainees will stay with the firm when they qualify in October.

Holly Allan-Hardisty joins the family team; Gavin Matheson takes up a position in corporate; Hannah Patience is set to become a solicitor in the private client team, and Jessica Sunassee-Mackey will work in litigation.

Growth background

The announcement comes as Ledingham Chalmers looks to double revenue to £25million by 2025.

The firm revealed a “positive” set of financial results for 2021/22 in which turnover reached £12.8 million.

A key part of reaching that goal is actively pursuing acquisition and merger opportunities across Scotland, it said.

Last November, it announced its acquisition of Anderson Shaw and Gilbert in Inverness, creating a business with an annual turnover of around £14million.

Mrs Young said: “Growth depends on having the right people in the right roles, and we have thoroughly impressive colleagues working with us during what is an exciting period for our firm, but also at a time when we’re operating against the backdrop of an incredibly competitive recruitment and client retention market.”

Ledingham Chalmers — which has a headcount of 205 including 28 partners — is actively recruiting for legal posts across all its teams and offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh, and Stirling.