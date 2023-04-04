More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful pilot

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian have completed a successful pilot project to broaden the range of health professionals able to provide fit notes.

Training is now available to a range of professionals who work in community settings across Grampian in a bid to improve the patient experience and lessen the workload of GPs.

The list includes registered nurses, pharmacists (excluding community pharmacists), occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

NHS Grampian said that healthcare professionals who are working closely with an individual know their needs best and are best placed to offer this support and issue their fit note.

The law changed to support the development in the way fit notes are certified, with health providers across Scotland asked to start making changes last year, with work to increase the number of GP practices involved in the expansion currently ongoing.

‘Issued by those caring directly for you’

NHS Grampian’s clinical director for primary care, Stuart Reary, who has led the test of change across Grampian said: “The idea is fit notes will be issued by those caring directly for you, rather than you having to make another appointment with your GP.

“A wider range of health professionals who are providing you with care will be able to issue fit notes, following a full assessment of a person’s fitness for work.”

Physiotherapist, Paul Gray added: “It has been really positive for me to be able to process fit notes directly. It makes the patient journey easier and it’s better for people to access fit notes from those who are assessing your physical capabilities and helping you get stronger.

“The additional training and team working has been helpful for me and something we can build on by training and mentoring others too.”

Future expansion

In the future, the expansion will also apply to a range of professionals who may support patients in a hospital setting.

NHS Grampian confirmed that data is being stored safely, with only those caring for an individual being able to see that person’s information.