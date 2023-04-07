China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples

Two years of intense lockdowns made Chinese consumers hungry for Scottish produce but will UK national security concerns risk this market opportunity?

By Simon Warburton
Chinese flag
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.

Sharply rising numbers of Asian consumers present real opportunities for north and north-east Scottish companies who are able to present a backstory of authenticity, locality and quality.

Nowhere more is that thrown into starker relief than by the colossus that is China and its burgeoning middle class, whose sheer numbers make for dizzying reading.

Enduring the most draconian of all lockdowns for the past two years, the Chinese are a tightly coiled spring ready to burst back on to the international scene with mass tourism and manufacturing an appealing target for north and north-east businesses in food and drink, energy and manufacturing.

Andrew Seaton
CBBC chief executive Andrew Seaton. Image: 56 Degrees North.

After being cooped up for so long, they are emerging, blinking into the sunlight – and they have time to use and money to spend on what is clearly a love affair with north and north-east staples such as whisky, salmon and fine textiles.

But a rising tide anti-Chinese sentiment risks UK companies throwing “the economic and business baby out with the bath water”, a leading business ambassador  has warned.

Chinese middle class consumers are ‘critical’

According to a Cambridge Econometrics survey in 2020, employment across Scotland dependent on trade with China is between 8,100 and 10,000 people.

China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) chief executive Andrew Seaton told the Press and Journal: “In particular, it is the growth of the high-consuming Chinese middle class; globally, the middle classes are absolutely critical.

“In the coming decade that global middle class will grow by around 900m people, which is quite a scary number in itself. But China is going to account for around 500m of that. The high-income population in China is going to grow from around 30m now to around 115m people by 2035.

“For many of these, Scottish brands have real value attached. Things like a back story, tradition, sustainability, locality, can be really, really important. Whether it is Scotch whisky, (higher) education, Scottish seafood, playing into that rising Chinese middle-class consumption is such an important opportunity for UK regional businesses.”

Exports from the UK to China last year were more than £30bn, up around 16%, while those from Scotland alone to the Middle Kingdom were £800m.

Mandarin-speaking Mr Seaton has spent most of his life either working in China or dealing with the country from the UK and has witnessed the colossal sea-change that has seen Beijing emerge as the world’s number two economic superpower.

TikTok sign
UK has banned TikTok, owned Chinese technology firm ByteDance, from government phones. Image: Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Mr Seaton does not attempt to sugarcoat some of the undoubted high-profile challenges surrounding China; the increasing banning by Western governments of use of the TikTok app for example, the human rights issue of the Uyghurs and all backed with an ever-more powerful military presence.

“The geopolitics have become more difficult and complicated,” he concedes, adding: “From the UK’s perspective we must make a proper evaluation of our national security and stand up for our values.

“What concerns me is in that process we have rather thrown the economic and business baby out with the bath water.

China ‘probably world’s largest economy’ by 2035

“When the UK and Scottish economies are facing all sorts of headwinds and challenges, if we are not properly taking advantage of that China business export and investment opportunity, it is going to be our young people and our companies which are going to be the losers.

“The scale of the opportunity is enormous: China is the second biggest economy in the world according to the UK Department for Business and Trade and will probably be the largest by the middle of the next decade.

“It is not about being nice to China – it is about jobs for UK companies and supply chains in north and north-east Scotland. Making sure we have a sensible business trade investment relationship.”

Wind turbine at sea
China has second-largest offshore wind capacity after North Sea. Image: Morrison Media.

Mr Seaton highlighted whisky in particular as appealing to discerning Chinese middle class consumers with the top three performing single malts being The Macallan, The Glenlivet and Glenfiddich.

The China expert also cited the renewables and wind sectors as being areas of potential cooperation.

Mr Seaton said: “China has the second-largest offshore wind capacity after effectively, the North Sea, while there is also Chinese investment in North Sea oil and gas as well as on and offshore wind.

Don’t jump in with both feet”

CBBC chief executive Andrew Seaton

“Companies such as Red Rock have projects in Scotland (while others) are also looking at technologies to service that market. Looking ahead, the zero-carbon wind and renewables area has a lot of potential including businesses in north and north-east Scotland and Chinese companies working together.”

With such a wealth of UK-Sino experience, what would the CBBC chief executive’s advice be to would-be north and north-east companies wanting to do business with China?

“China is a market which has to be taken seriously,” said Mr Seaton adding: “It is not a market to be taken casually because that way you can lose your shirt.

“Don’t jump in with both feet – you must do due diligence. Just getting a tiny, tiny slice of the Chinese market can be absolutely transformational.

Man wearing Balmacaan coat walking in the Highlands.
Chinese consumers want the ‘real deal’ with products such as those from Johnstons of Elgin. Image: Big Partnership.

And a final word on China’s insatiable thirst for authenticity?

Johnstons of Elgin supplies to Burberry,” said Mr Seaton adding: “It is a really interesting example. They don’t want Burberry products made in Portugal – they want the genuine article – they want the real deal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

(John Walton/PA)
Tesla cuts prices on all models for third time this year
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Barclay urged to present ‘credible’ pay offer to halt strikes by junior doctors
Man on oil rig
Unite reveals dates for ‘tsunami’ of unrest, with 1,350 workers readying to down tools
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
North-east finance expert suggests taking Warren Buffet's advice on crypto
Barry Silver
Aberdonian returns home to head Mooreast UK and Ireland
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Cryptocurrencies: What are they, will they last and can they make you rich?
Redundant oil platforms (Jane Barlow/PA)
Offshore workers to stage 48-hour strike in pay dispute
Tesco is expected to reveal a dip in profits for the past year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco profits to come under pressure amid soaring food inflation
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Milk price cuts: Farmers to face challenges as dairy giants drop prices
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Study links offshore night shift rotations to prostate cancer risk

Most Read

1
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
Scale of China opportunity is enormous for Scottish exporters of food, drink, energy and engineering. Image: DC Thomson.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented