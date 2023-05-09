Aberdeen and Highland bakeries win top awards for cakes, steak pies and pastries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of businesses across the north and north-east have scooped prizes at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

Prizes were awarded not just for the best products on show but also for the best businesses.

Reid’s of Caithness won two gold awards – for its jam heart and corn bread. It also won wholesale baker of the year.

Elsewhere, Inverness-based Harry Gow Bakery won the prize for the best sourdough bread and JG Ross was named retail craft baker of the year.

The victorious businesses took to social media to thank customers for their support.

Reid’s of Caithness said: “A very massive thank you to our own incredible team and customers.

“None of this would be possible without you and for that we are eternally grateful.”

A post on JG Ross’ Facebook page, meanwhile, said they were “so happy” to have won.

Scottish Bakers president Ian McGhee said: “Each year our judges look for the best scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits, as well as French and Danish style pastries and Free-from bread, biscuits and cakes.

“The competition was once again close run.

“It was great to see the best iconic Scottish bakes entered alongside some fantastic new innovation on show, a real celebration of our fantastic sector.”

He congratulated all the winners.

Mr McGhee added: “We hope that for every well-deserved prize there is a corresponding business boost.”

List of national Scottish Baker of the Year Awards winners

Biscuit

Gold: Reid’s of Caithness (jam heart)

Bronze: Reid’s of Caithness (caramel shortbread)

Bread (yeasted)

Gold: Reid’s of Caithness (corn bread)

Silver: Asher’s Bakery (farmhouse loaf)

Bread (sourdough)

Gold: Harry Gow Bakery (sourdough)

Silver: The Bread Guy (cheese sourdough)

Individual cake

Bronze: Harry Gow Bakery (birthday cake slice)

Buttery

Silver: Reid’s of Caithness

Bronze: JG Ross (Bakers) Ltd

Savoury

Gold: Nevis Bakery (Aberdeen angus steak pie)

Scone

Bronze: The Three Little Bakers (brown scone)

French/Danish Pastries

Gold: Harry Gow Bakery (fruit Danish)

Free-from (biscuits and cake)

Bronze: Maclean’s Highland Bakery (chocolate brownie cookie)