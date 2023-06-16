King’s Birthday Honours: Marine energy centre boss made an OBE for services to Orkney community

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The managing director of the European Marine Energy Centre (Emec) in Orkney has been made an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Neil Kermode is recognised for his services to renewable energy and the local community.

The 64-year-old has spent nearly 20 years working tirelessly to combat climate change.

He has helped to mould an organisation committed to making the UK a world leader in green energy. Renowned as an expert, with a global reputation, he has advised on many domestic and international renewable energy projects.

Teamwork is secret to success, says Neil Kermode

Mr Kermode said he was “really touched and sort of embarrassed” about receiving a royal honour.

He was full of praise for his colleagues, adding: “What I’ve achieved is due to working with a lot of other really good people. I genuinely believe it is a team play.

“I know everyone says that, but the point is if it was just me battling away with these things I’d just be a mad man shouting at seagulls – which wouldn’t get you very far.

“It’s working together that gets stuff done.

“I certainly didn’t expect it. It’s gratifying that people have noticed all the work we’ve put in. I’m very touched.”

Care for climate

Last month Emec was toasted at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow for its 20 years of pioneering marine energy work.

Since it was established in 2003, Emec has had £42 million of public investment.

The funding has been channelled into multiple wave and tidal projects in Orkney.

Emec is the world’s only accredited grid-connected open sea facility for testing wave and tidal energy conversion technologies.

Mr Kermode said: “It feels as if the world is waking up to the opportunity that decarbonising really offers.

“We could end up with a cleaner, safer, quieter, more efficient world.

“I genuinely think the transition has already started.”

Full list of local recipients in the King’s Birthday Honours

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/scotland/5851237/kings-birthday-honours-all-the-people-highlands-moray-aberdeenshire-list/