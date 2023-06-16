King’s Birthday Honours: Marine energy centre boss made an OBE for services to Orkney community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

King’s Birthday Honours: Marine energy centre boss made an OBE for services to Orkney community

Neil Kermode honoured for his tireless efforts to combat climate change - and his community spirit.

By Alex Banks
Emec managing director Neil Kermode. Image: Electric Vehicle Association of Scotland.
Emec managing director Neil Kermode. Image: Electric Vehicle Association of Scotland.

The managing director of the European Marine Energy Centre (Emec) in Orkney has been made an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Neil Kermode is recognised for his services to renewable energy and the local community.

The 64-year-old has spent nearly 20 years working tirelessly to combat climate change.

He has helped to mould an organisation committed to making the UK a world leader in green energy. Renowned as an expert, with a global reputation, he has advised on many domestic and international renewable energy projects.

Teamwork is secret to success, says Neil Kermode

Mr Kermode said he was “really touched and sort of embarrassed” about receiving a royal honour.

He was full of praise for his colleagues, adding: “What I’ve achieved is due to working with a lot of other really good people. I genuinely believe it is a team play.

Neil Kermode praised the teamwork which has earned him an OBE.

“I know everyone says that, but the point is if it was just me battling away with these things I’d just be a mad man shouting at seagulls – which wouldn’t get you very far.

“It’s working together that gets stuff done.

“I certainly didn’t expect it. It’s gratifying that people have noticed all the work we’ve put in. I’m very touched.”

Care for climate

Last month Emec was toasted at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow for its 20 years of pioneering marine energy work.

Since it was established in 2003, Emec has had £42 million of public investment.

The funding has been channelled into multiple wave and tidal projects in Orkney.

Emec is the world’s only accredited grid-connected open sea facility for testing wave and tidal energy conversion technologies.

Mr Kermode said: “It feels as if the world is waking up to the opportunity that decarbonising really offers.

“We could end up with a cleaner, safer, quieter, more efficient world.

“I genuinely think the transition has already started.”

Full list of local recipients in the King’s Birthday Honours

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/scotland/5851237/kings-birthday-honours-all-the-people-highlands-moray-aberdeenshire-list/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]