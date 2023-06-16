King’s Birthday Honours: BEM for Lossiemouth NHS worker who supports those in crisis through British Red Cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

King’s Birthday Honours: BEM for Lossiemouth NHS worker who supports those in crisis through British Red Cross

Liz Tait has been rewarded for her services to the Queen's state funeral and her humanitarian work overseas.

By Ellie Milne
Liz Tait sitting on a sofa
Liz Tait has received a BEM for her services to the state funeral of the Queen as a British Red Cross volunteer. Image: Liz Tait.

A Moray woman who has volunteered for the British Red Cross for the past 50 years has been included in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Liz Tait, who lives in Lossiemouth, has travelled all over the world to support people through the charity’s Psychosocial and Mental Health Team.

She has cared for thousands forced to leave their countries in emergency response situations, including the recently bereaved and families who have witnessed fatal explosions.

Last year, she was deployed on Operation London Bridge to support members of the public queuing to see the Queen lying in state in London, and has now received a BEM for her services to the state funeral.

Headshot of Liz Tait wearing a red and grey British Red Cross jacket
Liz Tait is a dedicated volunteer for the British Red Cross’s Psychosocial and Mental Health Team. Image: British Red Cross.

Her decades of experience from being at the forefront of tragic events meant she was able to read the emotional state of the public and support those for whom the death of the Queen triggered memories of grief for loved ones.

“It’s an honour to do this work and to receive this is an honour,” she said. “And, it means a lot that it’s my volunteering that has been recognised, especially with the Red Cross.

“As a team, we work extremely hard to help people who face the most difficult challenges in life.

“I was also very privileged to be one of the last people to view the Queen in Westminster Hall, representing the Scottish Red Cross. That was a forever moment.”

Travelling all over the world

The 65-year-old said she was “really surprised” when she was found out she was receiving the BEM, and excited to finally share the news with her husband, Alex, and three daughters, Lois, Sarah and Susanna.

“They will be surprised I think, to them the volunteering is just what mum does,” she added.

Mrs Tait, who works as a clinical governance lead for the NHS in Moray, was first deployed through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to support people fleeing Beirut in 2006.

She has since been involved with emergencies including the Chinese earthquake in 2008, the Tunisia terror attack in 2015, Hurricane Irma in Dominica in 2017 and the Afghanistan evacuation in 2021.

Liz Tait holding a baby and talking to the mother
Liz Tait during one of her British Red Cross deployments. Image: Liz Tait.

Through the charity, she was also part of teams that have responded to the Manchester arena bombing, Grenfell Tower fire and Shoreham Air Show disaster.

Her most recent deployment was to Cyprus when the violence erupted in Sudan in April as part of the UK Government’s operation to rescue more than 2,450 people.

She said: “I’ve had a very varied volunteering career which has taken me across the world in different capacities.

“It is so important to be able to do this work in order to ensure people who are in crisis or affected by disasters can receive the correct support.

“I also have to thank my colleagues in NHS Grampian who have been very supportive of my volunteering work over the years.”

Full list of local recipients in the King’s Birthday Honours

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/scotland/5851237/kings-birthday-honours-all-the-people-highlands-moray-aberdeenshire-list/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]