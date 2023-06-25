Oil and gas worker opens new ‘body positivity’ womenswear shop in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil and gas worker opens new ‘body positivity’ womenswear shop in Aberdeen

Customers can choose from a wide range of clothing from size eight to 28.

By Kelly Wilson
Victoria Mutch used her own experiences to open her business Style for your Shape. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Victoria Mutch used her own experiences to open her business Style for your Shape. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

For years Victoria Mutch struggled to shop on the high street and find clothes to fit her body shape.

Taking inspiration from her own personal experiences, the full-time oil and gas worker decided she wanted to do something about it – so she launched her own womenswear business.

Style for your Shape started in the spare bedroom of her Old Aberdeen home in July 2020.

The 31-year-old has now opened her first shop in Aberdeen’s Schoolhill area and is hoping to launch her own clothing line later this year. The “size inclusive” womenswear boutique carries a range of stock covering sizes 8-28.

‘Always been a challenge’

Victoria, who works as a compliance lead for Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, said: “I’ve always been a curvy person and struggled personally to shop on the high street, all through late teens in to my 20s.

“Even though my shape has fluctuated over time I’ve still always found it a real challenge.

Victoria Mutch is launching her own clothing line later this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“People used to comment on how nicely dressed I was and able to put an outfit together.

“I spent a lot of time searching online for different styles and shapes I knew would suit my body shape.

“I thought why don’t I try and turn this in to a business? It’s something I’d personally experienced and understand the emotions that come with it.”

Style for your Shape city centre location

During her first couple of years she held pop-up events at various locations across the north-east and was a regular at Curated market, held in Bon Accord Shopping Centre, in aid of Charlie House.

But with the business continuing to grow Victoria, who has four staff, knew it was time to think about expanding and set about finding a new home for Style for your Shape.

A personal shopping experience is on offer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The former Banff Academy pupil said: “We were getting busier and busier with footfall increasing all the time and our reputation was growing.

“I knew there was a need for it and I needed to be open more days.

“I was looking at a few different properties and always had my sight set on the unit we are in now.”

Victoria revealed she is also days away from signing a new lease for another year.

New clothing line coming

Style for your Shape also offers a personal shopping service, with all members of staff trained to help customers pick the perfect fit.

Style for your Shape has a range of clothes for sale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Victoria said: “That is where we add real value to people – helping them choose things they wouldn’t (normally) think about. We are trying to make them not look at themselves in a negative way in the mirror.

“It’s what makes it different.

“I wanted to do size inclusive. It doesn’t matter what size you are and it was important to get that message across.

“The brands are ones you won’t see elsewhere, online or in person on the high street.”

Victoria also revealed she is working with UK design teams and manufacturers to  design her own clothing line which she hopes to launch this autumn.

She said: “I’m going to bring a small collection to start with and build on it in the future.

“Now we know exactly what people are looking for.”

