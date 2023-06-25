Father’s £1,000 trip to Aberdeen just to scratch daughter’s car in row over £50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father’s £1,000 trip to Aberdeen just to scratch daughter’s car in row over £50

The 80-year-old pensioner, who flew all the way from the Philippines, now doesn't have the money to get back home.

By Danny McKay
James Richardson came to Aberdeen to confront his daughter.

A dad spent £1,000 travelling from the Philippines to Aberdeen – then scratched his daughter’s car in a two-year-old row over £50.

James Richardson – an 80-year-old pensioner – damaged the vehicle along with one belonging to his daughter’s partner, when there was no answer at their door.

They’d previously fallen out after Richardson sent £50 for his daughter to pass on to his great-granddaughter, which he claims never happened.

The elderly vandal, who had never been in court before, even called the police on himself and then spent the night locked up in a cell.

Now, Richardson – who married a 29-year-old Filipino to remain in the Philippines – doesn’t have the money to fly back home, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

‘He contacted the police himself and ‘fessed up’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird said Richardson was seen knocking on his daughter’s door on Christie Crescent, Aberdeen, around 10.15am last Thursday.

After getting no response, he left but returned a short time later.

Then another witness heard “scraping” sounds and saw Richardson damaging two vehicles in the driveway.

Ms Laird said: “The accused contacted the police directly on the emergency line and made various admissions, stating he’d damaged two cars”.

Interrupting her, Sheriff Nigel Cooke asked: “So, he contacted the police himself and ‘fessed up?”

Ms Laird replied: “Yes”.

Richardson, whose address was given as Argyll Place in Portlethen, where he is temporarily staying with a friend, pled guilty to causing malicious damage.

‘Family rift’ more than 20 years old

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client now lived in the Philippines having moved there four years ago.

Mr Monro explained that his visa expired during a Covid lockdown which meant he was unable to leave.

“He was advised this could be extended indefinitely were he to meet up with a Filipino lady and be involved in a relationship whereby he marry her.

“This he did by marrying a 29-year-old Filipino lady and therefore was allowed to stay. The steps he had taken did not find favour with his family.”

The solicitor explained that Richardson has a daughter, granddaughter and a great-granddaughter in Stonehaven.

They “became estranged” owing to a “family rift” that started more than 20 years ago, he said.

“For reasons only the accused knows, he, within the last month, elected to return to the north-east at his own cost of £1,000,” Mr Monro went on.

“He wished to speak to his daughter about, quite remarkably, £50.

“What had happened was that, during Covid, the accused sent his daughter £50 to be passed onto his great-granddaughter.

“It transpires, according to the accused, that money was never delivered.

“This has wrangled the accused ever since, so, at great expense, he’s flown back from the Philippines to Aberdeen in order to have this matter resolved.”

Banned from his daughter’s street

Mr Monro said Richardson is staying with a friend while visiting Scotland and, on Thursday last week, went to confront his daughter.

“She wasn’t in. He left. He then came back and got a sharp implement found on the driveway and scratched the vehicles belonging to his daughter and son-in-law.

“He then phoned the police, tells them who he is, where he is and that he had caused this damage.”

Mr Monro said his client intended to return to the Philippines but did not have enough money to do so due to an issue with his pension payments.

Sheriff Cooke deferred sentencing Richardson to allow time for the Crown to provide a value for the damage and for the offender’s financial situation to be confirmed.

Mr Monro asked for a bail condition to be imposed banning Richardson from entering Christie Crescent in case he was tempted to “take the law into his own hands again”.

The sheriff agreed and, on the condition being formally imposed, Richardson said: “I appreciate that, it’s just I have another friend on Christie Crescent”.

Sheriff Cooke replied: “You’ll have to phone him and meet him elsewhere”.

The pensioner responded: “Okay”.

