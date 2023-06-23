Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize

Calum Richardson says the awards - which recognised several local businesses - are "rubbish"

By Gavin Harper
Pictured is The Bay Fish and Chip Shop owner Calum Richardson. Image: Darrell Benns.
Pictured is The Bay Fish and Chip Shop owner Calum Richardson. Image: Darrell Benns.

The owner of a Stonehaven chip shop has slammed the inaugural Scottish Chippy Awards despite picking up one of the prizes.

The Bay Fish & Chip Shop in Stonehaven was named Mobile Operator of the Year.

However Calum Richardson, who runs the business, hit out at the awards.

He said: “We did not enter these awards and we weren’t judged – nobody has been out to see us and there’s been no secret diner.

“I have asked the organisers what the judging process was, but they were pretty vague.

“I’ve seen it in the past and I’ve stayed quiet but when I won, I thought I would say something.

Calum Richardson runs The Bay Fish and Chips in Stonehaven. Image: The Bay Fish and Chips.

“Normally I’d say nothing because it would make me look like a sore loser. I wanted to say something because I’ve won something I haven’t entered and it’s rubbish.”

Organisers Creative Oceanic were contacted for comment, but did not respond.

Reaction from other winners

Meanwhile, other north and north-east businesses were delighted to have been recognised.

Fish N Hook in Aberdeen won the best of Aberdeenshire category.

It said: “We are blown away to have won this award. Thank you to all our customers, friends and family that have supported us along the way.”

It  celebrated being an “award-wining chipper

Fish N Hook in Aberdeen was among the winners. Image: Google Maps.

Meanwhile, Tigh An Truish in Oban was “delighted” to win the Fish & Chips Experience of the Year.

It said on social media: “We attribute this award to using only the finest, freshest and most local ingredients – fresh fish, homemade chips, fresh peas, and even our tartar sauce and spiced ketchup is homemade.”

Creative Oceanic said the first year of the competition saw hundreds of entries from across the country.

In a statement on the Creative Oceanic website, a spokesperson praised all the winners.

“These awards recognise the up-and-coming stars in the Scottish fish and chip scene.

“They acknowledge the fish and chip shops that go above and beyond, providing outstanding dining experiences in addition to their fantastic food.

“The 2023 winners have captured the hearts and taste buds of their patrons.

“Their passion for the craft and dedication to delivering exceptional quality have made them true leaders in the industry.”

North and north-east Scottish Chippy Awards winners

Best of Aberdeenshire: Fish N Hook (Aberdeen)

Beach Fish & Chips of the Year: Deli-Ca-Sea (Ullapool)

Mobile Operator of the Year: The Bay Fish & Chip Shop (Stonehaven)

Best of the Islands: Fisherman’s Pier Fresh Fish and Chips (Tobermory)

Fish & Chips Experience of the Year: Tigh An Truish (Oban)

Family Restaurant of the Year: Links Café (Gairloch)

Fish & Chip Shop of the Year North Scotland: The Lossie Chip Shop (Lossiemouth)

Restaurant of the Year North Scotland: Girvans (Inverness)

Seafood Restaurant of the Year North Scotland: Lochleven Seafood Café (Fort William)

Seafood Restaurant of the Year Central Scotland: MacGillivrays Seafood (Oban)

