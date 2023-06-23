Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize

The owner of a Stonehaven chip shop has slammed the inaugural Scottish Chippy Awards despite picking up one of the prizes.

The Bay Fish & Chip Shop in Stonehaven was named Mobile Operator of the Year.

However Calum Richardson, who runs the business, hit out at the awards.

He said: “We did not enter these awards and we weren’t judged – nobody has been out to see us and there’s been no secret diner.

“I have asked the organisers what the judging process was, but they were pretty vague.

“I’ve seen it in the past and I’ve stayed quiet but when I won, I thought I would say something.

“Normally I’d say nothing because it would make me look like a sore loser. I wanted to say something because I’ve won something I haven’t entered and it’s rubbish.”

Organisers Creative Oceanic were contacted for comment, but did not respond.

Reaction from other winners

Meanwhile, other north and north-east businesses were delighted to have been recognised.

Fish N Hook in Aberdeen won the best of Aberdeenshire category.

It said: “We are blown away to have won this award. Thank you to all our customers, friends and family that have supported us along the way.”

It celebrated being an “award-wining chipper”

Meanwhile, Tigh An Truish in Oban was “delighted” to win the Fish & Chips Experience of the Year.

It said on social media: “We attribute this award to using only the finest, freshest and most local ingredients – fresh fish, homemade chips, fresh peas, and even our tartar sauce and spiced ketchup is homemade.”

Creative Oceanic said the first year of the competition saw hundreds of entries from across the country.

In a statement on the Creative Oceanic website, a spokesperson praised all the winners.

“These awards recognise the up-and-coming stars in the Scottish fish and chip scene.

“They acknowledge the fish and chip shops that go above and beyond, providing outstanding dining experiences in addition to their fantastic food.

“The 2023 winners have captured the hearts and taste buds of their patrons.

“Their passion for the craft and dedication to delivering exceptional quality have made them true leaders in the industry.”

North and north-east Scottish Chippy Awards winners

Best of Aberdeenshire: Fish N Hook (Aberdeen)

Beach Fish & Chips of the Year: Deli-Ca-Sea (Ullapool)

Mobile Operator of the Year: The Bay Fish & Chip Shop (Stonehaven)

Best of the Islands: Fisherman’s Pier Fresh Fish and Chips (Tobermory)

Fish & Chips Experience of the Year: Tigh An Truish (Oban)

Family Restaurant of the Year: Links Café (Gairloch)

Fish & Chip Shop of the Year North Scotland: The Lossie Chip Shop (Lossiemouth)

Restaurant of the Year North Scotland: Girvans (Inverness)

Seafood Restaurant of the Year North Scotland: Lochleven Seafood Café (Fort William)

Seafood Restaurant of the Year Central Scotland: MacGillivrays Seafood (Oban)