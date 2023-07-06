Gallery: Memorial held in Aberdeen to mark 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Memorial held in Aberdeen to mark 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha disaster

Sombre service pays respects to the 167 offshore workers who died in the tragedy.

By Hamish Penman, Allister Thomas and Keith Findlay
Piper's ;lament at Piper Alpha service.
Piper Alpha - not forgotten, 35 years on. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Dozens of people gathered in Aberdeen today to pay their respects to those who died in the Piper Alpha disaster.

The tragedy on July 6 1988, claimed the lives of 167 men and remains the worst in the history of the global oil and gas industry.

North Sea installations also fell silent to mark 35 years since Piper Alpha exploded.

A service at the memorial gardens in Hazlehead Park was led by oil and gas chaplain the Reverend Gordon Craig.

It included the reading of the names of the 167 men lost, followed by a minute’s silence in remembrance. A piper’s lament was played as wreaths were laid.

The Reverend Gordon Craig.
The Reverend Gordon Craig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dozens of people gathered at Hazlehead Park to pay their respects.
Dozens of people gathered at Hazlehead Park to pay their respects. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Wreaths around the Piper Alpha memorial statue.
Wreaths were laid around the Piper Alpha memorial statue. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Piper Alpha memorial service
The annual service is a time of reflection and also a reminder of the critical importance of offshore safety. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The annual service provides a space for families to remember those who were killed.

It also shows that Aberdeen and the oil and gas industry have not forgotten their loss.

And it offers a reminder of the need to reinforce lessons from the tragedy all those years ago.

One industry attendee at today’s event later tweeted it gave them goosebumps.

Another industry worker, translated from Spanish, tweeted: “Piper Alpha teaches us that there are 167 reasons to ensure safety remains our number one priority – and to make sure it’s the number one priority of everyone else we work with.”

And a space industry employee said: “I was 16 when it happened and I’ll never forget hearing the stories.

“Now I’m working in the space business we keep hearing mention of Piper Alpha and risk mitigation measures. I make sure the young ones know what happened and why it’s still a turning point in H&S (health and safety)”

Safety culture ‘legacy’

Harbour Energy, whose sites observed a silence at 10am, said: “The legacy of Piper Alpha is the safety culture the offshore industry works to now and we remain absolutely committed to playing our part in that”.

Industry leaders delivering tributes included Steve Rae, head of Step Change in Safety and one of the 61 men who survived the disaster.

A still from Remembering Piper: The Night that Changed our World’

Mr Rae has urged today’s industry workforce to revisit a 22-minute film –  Remembering Piper: The Night that Changed our World – produced by the organisation he leads.

He said: “I need no reminding how fortunate I am to be one of the 61 that survived.

“The film, originally released in 2013 on the 25th anniversary of the disaster provides an impactful account of the events of that night, serving to remind us all why remaining vigilant and playing your part is so important.”

Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae, speaking at today's service.
Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae, speaking at today’s service. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More pictures from today’s sombre event

Piper Alpha 35th anniversary service
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Man remembering those whose lives were lost.
Remembering those whose lives were lost. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Another wreath is laid.
Another wreath is laid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hazlehead Park's Piper Alpha memorial.
Hazlehead Park’s Piper Alpha memorial bears the names of those who perished. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

