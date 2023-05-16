Piper Alpha memorial garden: £35,000 for new roses but no major changes as row over revamp rages on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Piper Alpha memorial garden: £35,000 for new roses but no major changes as row over revamp rages on

The feud over the future of the Piper Alpha memorial and North Sea memorial rose garden goes on. But that won't stop it looking its best for the 35th anniversary on July 6.

By Alastair Gossip
The Piper Alpha memorial in the North Sea memorial rose garden at Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The Piper Alpha memorial in the North Sea memorial rose garden at Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

No major changes are to be made in the Piper Alpha memorial garden ahead of the 35th anniversary of the disaster.

A furious row broke out last year over the future of the space in Hazlehead Park, with city officials working to “broker” a way forward.

In the meantime, flower beds are to be given new life and colour ahead of the milestone anniversary of the world’s deadliest offshore disaster.

The entrance will also be given a tidy up before commemoration services on July 6.

Piper Alpha memorial and North Sea memorial rose garden: Public consultation on future overhaul

And the public are to be given a say on the longer term future of the memorial and gardens.

It comes after charity Pound For Piper put forward plans for a major overhaul of the peaceful spot in the west of the city.

The Piper Alpha memorial service in the rose garden in Hazlehead Park in 2022.
The Piper Alpha memorial service in the rose garden in Hazlehead Park in 2022. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

But survivors and the families of some of the 167 killed in the offshore tragedy objected to the change.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has been brought into the dispute, being asked to grant the rose garden special heritage status to prevent any changes.

“Summer 2024” is the only guidance the council has been given on when the quango might make a ruling.

Petitioners holding out on talks until HES ruling on garden’s special status

Meanwhile, council bosses have been trying to bring petitioners together with Pound For Piper, which raises funding to help maintain the gardens.

Pound for Piper's plans for the Piper Alpha memorial and North Sea memorial garden.
Pound for Piper's plans for the Piper Alpha memorial and North Sea memorial garden. Image: Pound For Piper Memorial Trust.
The entrance to the North Sea memorial rose garden, with the Piper Alpha memorial in the distance.
The entrance to the North Sea memorial rose garden, with the Piper Alpha memorial in the distance. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Chief operations officer Mark Reilly said: “We expect a decision on the designation in the summer, after which we will be able to move forward on discussions of what we can do with the gardens.

“It is very difficult to put a timeframe on whether we can get alignment and agreement between all parties.

“A number of petitioners live outwith the city and they are not willing to engage until HES makes a decision.

“I am hoping they will engage once that decision is made and we can move this forward.”

Pound For Piper offers £35,000 to have garden looking their best for memorial service

On top of the fury over the longer term vision for the Piper Alpha memorial and North Sea memorial gardens, a more immediate row emerged last summer.

SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors refused Labour pleas to provide thousands to refresh and tidy up the gardens ahead of the anniversary on July 6.

Roses in the snow in the memorial garden in December 2017.
Roses in the snow in the memorial garden in December 2017. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

A service is to be held around the memorial sculpture, which bears the names of all 167 men who died, on the day.

While city refused the £16,000 cost of the refresh, Pound For Piper has put up £35,000 to have the rose garden looking its best ahead of the gathering.

The layout of the gardens won’t change but rosebeds will be replenished and hedges will be trimmed to make the gardens “presentable.”

SNP communities vice-convener Ciaran McRae said: “The memorial and gardens are of huge significance to everyone affected by the Piper Alpha disaster.

“It is important that the gardens remain maintained to a high standard and that we consult with survivors and families of those who lost their lives in the next steps.”

‘I know exactly where I was’: Piper Alpha memorial garden future to be put to all councillors

And it is an issue of such significance that all councillors are to be given a say.

The final decision on the council’s involvement in the future of the gardens – a “hopeful brokering” job according to customer services director Andy Macdonald – will go to a full council meeting.

Independent Hazlehead councillor Jennifer Stewart said: “This is such a big issue affecting the whole city and many people will feel very strongly.

“I know exactly where I was when it happened. My son was nine months old and husband was offshore. Many will be the same.

“It’s very generous for people to money to a good cause and any enhancements of the rose garden I am sure will be welcomed by everyone, [now it is clear] no changes are being made.”

‘We have got through the dark days’: Owner’s joy as Park Cafe finally reopens 18 months after fire

