New multi-million-pound Inverness warehouse development

Construction of the giant warehouses is scheduled to last for 62 weeks and be completed by early 2025.

By Alex Banks
Illustrations of the multi-million pound storage facility plans in Inverness. Image: Global Infrastructure
A multi-million-pound warehouse development is under way in Inverness.

The new building, based at Inverness Airport Business Park (IAPB), is being constructed for SSEN Transmission.

The major project is being delivered by Beauly firm Global Infrastructure (Scotland) Ltd.

The civil engineering firm is constructing a similar warehouse in Dundee. Each building is more than 80,000 sq ft in size.

Inverness warehouse project delight for Global Infrastructure

The projects will have a combined duration of 62 weeks and are due to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Global Infrastructure managing director David MacDonald said: “The new strategic warehouse facilities which we will deliver in early 2025 will be vital to the build out and maintenance of the electricity network as part of the Government’s drive to net zero.”

The warehouses are required to facilitate the continued expansion and maintenance of the country’s electricity network.

The Inverness warehouse project is onw of the two facilities involved in the contract. Global Infrastructure

SSEN Transmission project manger John Baillie added: “The new sites will provide us with state of the art facilities which will support us to effectively manage and maintain the high-voltage electricity transmission network, helping us drive towards delivering a network for net zero.

“It is an exciting time for SSEN Transmission as we continue to expand across the north of Scotland, building an electricity transmission network to help tackle the climate emergency.”

Inverness Airport Business Park reaction

Chair of IAPB James Campbell welcomed the Inverness warehouse project news.

He said: “SSEN Transmission’s facility is a very significant development for the business park and the Inverness economy.

“It illustrates the benefits for the area of investment in the infrastructure that will be needed to achieve net zero goals.”

Global Infrastructure has a track record in delivering projects in the energy and renewables sector.

It has previous projects including substation builds and upgrades, structural steelwork, and specialist concrete construction.

Conversation