Is Aberdeen-based FirstGroup finally getting train travel right?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Is Aberdeen-based FirstGroup finally getting train travel right?

The company's Avanti services have won over Westminster less than a year after being branded 'unacceptable'

By Keith Findlay
Avanti train.
FirstGroup and its Italian partner now have a long-term deal to run Avanti trains. Image: Avanti West Coast

Aberdeen-based bus and train giant FirstGroup is to run a key Scotland-England rail route for up to nine more years, so what does this mean for passengers?

And why is it getting a new deal after almost being stripped of the UK Government contract due to poor performance in 2022?

FirstGroup has a 70% stake in the West Coast Partnership (WCP), which operates the Avanti West Coast trains between Glasgow and London. Italy’s Trenitalia owns the other 30%.

Westminster shows faith in Avanti partners again following woeful 2022

On September 19 the Department for Transport (DfT) announced the award of a new national rail contract to WCP, starting on October 15. It will last for at least three years but could run until October 2032.

Millions of people travel on the Avanti services every year.

Disruptions to the services got so bad in 2022, largely due to driver shortages, that the government stepped in last October to warn the operator it must deliver “long-overdue reliability for passengers”.

Avanti West Coast train.
Avanti West Coast train. Image: FirstGroup

WCP/Avanti was given six months to improve its performance on the network, with the then transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan branding its services as “unacceptable”.

That deal was extended for another six months earlier this year, with the government acknowledging “significant” improvements, but also indicating more work was needed to restore reliability and punctuality.

In the run-up to that deal expiring on October 15, 2023, FirstGroup and Trenitalia were handed a long-term contact which will run until October 18 2026 and potentially, subject to “ongoing DfT approval”, until October 17 2032.

Performance-linked financial terms

WCP/Avanti will earn a fixed management fee of £5.1 million per annum to deliver the contract, with the opportunity to earn a variable fee of up to £15.8m a year based on a number of criteria.

Punctuality and other targets required to achieve the maximum variable fee are designed to incentivise the “highest level of performance”. Fees are also linked to milestones in the operator’s recovery programme.

New livery for Avanti West Coast's trains goes on show for the first time at manufacturer Hitachi's Newton Aycliffe facility in north-east England.
New livery for Avanti West Coast’s trains goes on show for the first time at manufacturer Hitachi’s Newton Aycliffe facility in north-east England. Image: Avant West Coast Date; Unknown

Welcoming the new deal, FirstGroup chief executive Graham Sutherland said: “Our West Coast Partnership team has worked hard over recent months to deliver improvements for Avanti passengers, including an increase in the number of services in the timetable and high levels of reliability for customers.

“The new national rail contract… will allow our team to use its expertise on further improvements. These include programmes to refurbish the existing fleet and to introduce new, more environmentally friendly trains, which will encourage more passengers to return to the network and help deliver the UK’s decarbonisation agenda.”

An Avanti West Coast train leaves London Euston for Glasgow.
An Avanti West Coast train leaves London Euston for Glasgow. Image: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

So, what’s in store for passengers?

FirstGroup has said WCP is working through a £117m refurbishment programme for its 56-strong electric Pendolino fleet.

This is delivering a “step change in onboard customer experience”, the company added.

A marketing video highlights more luggage space, wirelss chargers, plug sockets at every seat, new LED lighting, revamped shops, water refill points and information screens.

Further improvements for customers include the introduction of a new “standard premium” travel class, a  “low-cost flexible ticket” and initiatives to support customers who require additional assistance.

FirstGroup added: “As part of the new contract, WCP will continue to develop and implement initiatives to reduce its impact on the environment and, as such, Avanti has placed a £350m order for 23 brand new electric or bi-mode Hitachi trains.

“These trains will reduce our carbon footprint, and the operator will continue its work to improve air quality and increase waste recycling.”

FirstGroup reports big service improvement and happier customers

Since the introduction of Avanti’s new timetable in mid-December 2022, the operator has delivered a “significant recovery” in operational performance and customer satisfaction, FirstGroup said.

“Over the last six months, cancellations that Avanti is responsible for stabilised at below 2% of scheduled services”, the company added.

An Avanti train on its way through Cumbria.
An Avanti train on its way through Cumbria. Image: Shutterstock

WCP also acts as the shadow operator for the UK’s HS2 high-speed rail programme.

FirstGroup’s other rail operations include the Great Western Railway and South Western Railway networks, as well as two open access passenger services – Hull Trains and Lumo, which operates between London and Edinburgh on the east coast main line.

TransPennine troubles

Earlier this year the DfT announced it would not be renewing FirstGroup’s TransPennine Express contract when it expired on May 28, because of poor performance. The network is now run by government-owned TransPennine Trains.

Rail services operated by FirstGroup and its partners notched up more than 770,000 passenger journeys a day last year across their DfT contracted operations and open access routes.

More from Business

Gilpin Bradley and 2015 Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain during the filming of a TV programme that aired in 2019.
Salmon farming stalwart Gilpin Bradley announces retirement
KDB Energy's Katie Duncan-Bruce pictured with twins (left) Dylan and Arran at one of her classes at Portessie Town Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From the world of international showbusiness to success with yoga and fitness in Buckie
Lynne McIntyre opened her shop in Union Street six months ago but has been unhappy at the lack of footfall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Owner of fashion boutique Dizzy's tells of Union Street struggles
Dough and Co on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sweet taste of success: Aberdeen's Dough and Co sells 10,000 doughnuts in just THREE…
One of GDK's signature kebabs
October opening confirmed for German Doner Kebab in Aberdeen
Macallan Estate general manager Stuart Cassells.
Why whisky distilleries have moved from ‘tours’ to ‘experiences’
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy is speaking at Future Farming Expo Picture shows; Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy . UK. Supplied by Represent Date; 18/05/2022
New Scottish farming expo announces line-up of speakers
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Crisis-hit gold miner Scotgold puts most of its 85 employees on unpaid leave
Is Aberdeen-based FirstGroup finally getting train travel right?
Inflation drops sharply in Europe – but higher oil prices loom
Is Aberdeen-based FirstGroup finally getting train travel right?
HS2 boss resigns amid speculation of further cuts