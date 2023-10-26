5 key benefits of outsourcing your accounting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

5 key benefits of outsourcing your accounting

Tap into Hutcheon Mearns' finance expertise and set your business up for success.

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
Happy young female employee discusses outsourcing accounting with team leader in eyeglasses. Beside them, diverse colleagues work on a laptop

Running a business is non-stop, but you don’t have to do it all yourself. In fact, outsourcing accounting and your finance department could actually prove more effective. Here’s why.

With Hutcheon Mearns’ outsourced finance service, you can leverage the expertise of the firm’s established accounting team and ensure your books are in tip-top shape for one monthly fee.

Danielle Murray, senior finance manager in the Hutcheon Mearns outsourced finance team, said: “We can accommodate all the roles and responsibilities of a finance team under one roof.

“So, rather than having to employ several people performing all the relevant finance functions, we’re able to do all this within our team for a fixed monthly retainer.

“We can do everything from day-to-day bookkeeping to cash flow forecasting, managements accounting, VAT returns, annual statutory submissions and more. We have a great variety of skills and experience within the team.”

Tapping into finance expertise

Hutcheon Mearns, a professional services firm, launched its outsourced finance service last year. Headed up by Scott Garden, it currently consists of four qualified accountants and two experienced assistant accountants, offering a wide range of skills and experience that allow them to tackle all the demands of a finance department.

Danielle explained: “Every day and every client is different. A lot of my role is adapting to what the client is currently doing and seeing how we can develop their set-up to make things easier and more streamlined. Basically, we want to get to the end goal of producing timely, relevant financial reporting to help them in their day-to-day business decision making.

“With some clients, there’s reason and logic behind why they do things the way they are, so it’s just getting to know that.

“If we need any specialised skills, there are other departments within Hutcheon Mearns who can support us, rather than having to go to someone external.”

The benefits of outsourced finance and accounting

There are many different benefits that come with outsourcing finance and accounting work to Hutcheon Mearns. This includes:

1. One monthly fee

Instead of having to employ various people to create a finance team and the costs that can come with that, you’ll just have one monthly retainer fee to pay.

2. Holiday cover guaranteed

If you currently have a very small finance team, holidays and other absences can hold up work. There is always someone on the Hutcheon Mearns outsourced finance team to cover holidays.

3. More time for other business areas

With all your accounting taken care of, you can focus instead on running and building your business. Hutcheon Mearns can provide you with tailored financial reporting to help you make good business decisions.

4. Help finding the right software

Hutcheon Mearns can help you get the most from accounting software, taking care of the heavy lifting for you.

5. Tap into expertise

The outsourced finance team are experienced accountants and finance managers, and you’ll benefit from all their shared skills and knowledge. They can also tap into the wider Hutcheon Mearns team in more specialist cases.

Outsourced accountants for start-ups

team consisting of diverse colleagues discusses outsourcing accounting
Hutcheon Mearns urges start-ups to outsourcing their finance departments.

For start-ups, the outsourced finance team can also help you set up your accounting system correctly right from the get-go.

Danielle said: “Outsourcing your finance department is ideal for a start-up. We’re all from different backgrounds and have significant experience in the use of different software packages, so although we normally recommend Xero for smaller clients, we are adept at using a range of finance systems including SAP, Microsoft Business Central and Sage.

“We can offer demonstrations on how finance or accounting software works, or we can help integrate start-ups into a system like Xero and get it working for them.

“There are a huge amount of bolt-on applications for Xero so we can point them in the direction of apps that can help with things like expenses, timesheet entry and profitability –getting all those things set up at the outset can help reduce internal administrative time and manual data entry.

“It can be overwhelming starting a new business and going into a new system like Xero, but we can help.”

Find out more about working with Hutcheon Mearns

The Hutcheon Mearns outsourced finance team currently has clients in both Aberdeen and Tayside and is well placed to expand throughout Scotland and the UK. The team is also always on the lookout for exceptional talent, so if you’d like to join a company where you’ll be appreciated, please reach out.

Visit Hutcheon Mearns’ website to find out more about outsourcing accounting for your business.

